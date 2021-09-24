https://noqreport.com/2021/09/24/why-were-we-surprised-by-bidens-immigration-policy/

Presently, the United States has no southern border. Many people are surprised by this, only because they have not been paying attention to what President Joe Biden has been saying since at least 2019. Follow the timeline.

September 19, 2021

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton slammed Biden on the border crisis, saying his policy has enabled the ongoing crisis.

July 15, 2021

NY Post reported, “Data shows illegal border crossings on pace to top 1M this month.” Here is a quote…

More than 1 million illegal crossings of the US-Mexico border will have been attempted over the first seven months of 2021, preliminary data indicates — defying expectations that the illegal immigration crisis would ease as temperatures climbed.

While US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have yet to release the official number of border encounters that took place last month, The Washington Examiner reported that initial calculations put the total at 188,000, an increase of just over 4 percent from the 180,034 apprehended in May.

If confirmed, the number of southwestern border stops would be the most in any month of June for at least 21 years. It would also be an 80 percent increase over the number of apprehensions in June 2019 and a whopping 469 percent increase over the number of encounters in June 2020, when migration patterns were affected by the coronavirus

October 22, 2020

Candidate Joe Biden promised a pathway to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants during the 2020 Presidential Debate

June 27, 2019

Biden says immigrants whose only crime is being in the country illegally “should not be the focus of deportation.”

So, based on all the above news footage, one should not be surprised by the border crisis. Indeed, it could be argued that Biden knows exactly what he is doing in dissolving the southern border. It is not incompetence as I (and so many others) once believed. How can I make that claim? By holding Biden accountable to his own words. It has always been his plan to dissolve the border and in effect, destroy our national sovereignty. For what is a country if it has no borders?

Now for giggles, let’s flashback to 2007 when Senator Joe Biden said this at the Rotary Club in Columbia, South Carolina. To quote The Huffington Post…

“Folks, I voted for a fence,” the then-senator from Delaware can be heard saying, referencing his backing of the Secure Fence Act. “I voted, unlike most Democrats ― and some of you won’t like it ― I voted for 700 miles of fence. But, let me tell you, we can build a fence 40 stories high ― unless you change the dynamic in Mexico and ― and you will not like this, and ― punish American employers who knowingly violate the law when, in fact, they hire illegals. Unless you do those two things, all the rest is window dressing.”

Former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton ― both of whom were senators at the time ― also supported the bill.

Continuing, Biden, who launched his 2020 bid last month, raised several talking points currently championed by the man who may be his challenger, President Donald Trump.

“Now, I know I’m not supposed to say it that bluntly, but they’re the facts, they’re the facts,” Biden told the crowd during his previous 2008 bid for the presidential election. “And so everything else we do is in between here. Everything else we do is at the margins. And the reason why I add that parenthetically, why I believe the fence is needed does not have anything to do with immigration as much as drugs.”

Biden then stated that “people are driving across that border with tons, tons, hear me, tons of everything from byproducts for methamphetamine to cocaine to heroin, and it’s all coming up through corrupt Mexico.”

Wow! That’s quite a difference from the President Biden of today, isn’t it? And just in case you think that quote is a bunch of malarkey, watch the video for yourself.

I wonder what happened to transform the then Senator Biden into the President Biden of today? I also wonder if its possible to switch him back? America needs more of “Senator Biden” who wanted to protect America’s border; he sounded a lot like Donald Trump.

