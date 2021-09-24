https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/573807-wisconsin-gop-official-urges-party-to-stop-nonsense-election-audits

A Wisconsin GOP official is urging his party to stop its “nonsense” audits of the 2020 presidential election.

“Hopefully, my fellow Repubs stop with this nonsense, and begin to focus on 2022 elections,” Rohn Bishop, chairman for the Republican Party of Fond du Lac County, said in a tweet Thursday, adding the moves are “alienating soft GOP voters who think we’re nuts and wasting their tax dollars.”

Bishop’s comments come after a draft of a report on Arizona’s own 2020 audit said President BidenJoe BidenTexas announces election audit in four counties after Trump demand Pennsylvania AG sues to block GOP subpoenas in election probe House passes sweeping defense policy bill MORE actually beat former President Trump Donald TrumpTexas announces election audit in four counties after Trump demand Schumer sets Monday showdown on debt ceiling-government funding bill Pennsylvania AG sues to block GOP subpoenas in election probe MORE by more votes than originally counted.

Trump, who has called for similar audits in other states Biden won, has blasted media reporting of Arizona’s, saying the full audit report, slated to be released Friday, “has uncovered significant and undeniable evidence of FRAUD.”

“Huge findings in Arizona! However, the Fake News Media is already trying to ‘call it’ again for Biden before actually looking at the facts — just like they did in November!” Trump said.

Trump, along with some other Republicans, have continued to peddle false claims about the 2020 election, saying without evidence it was riddled with fraud.

