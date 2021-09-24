https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/within-next-several-months-scientists-looks-move-anti-covid-pills?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

As vaccine efforts continue across the country and medical authorities explore various forms of treatment for COVID-19, some researchers are promising a new line of antiviral pills designed to fight the disease.

Scientists hope to bring to market “a short-term regimen of daily pills that can fight the virus early after diagnosis and conceivably prevent symptoms from developing after exposure,” Kaiser Health News reported this week.

Trials on COVID patients are currently being run across the country on several types of pills, with developers hoping to “have answers as to what these pills are capable of within the next several months,” National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases researcher Carl Dieffenbach told the news service.

Several drug developers are involved in the effort, including Pfizer, who is most well-known for its widely used COVID-19 vaccine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

