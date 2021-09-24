https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/24/wtf-is-wrong-with-the-cuomos-chris-cuomos-post-grope-apology-email-to-his-former-boss-is-quite-possibly-as-disturbing-as-the-act-itself/

As you may have heard by now, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is currently embroiled in a little sexual misconduct scandal of his own.

Chris Cuomo’s former boss says he sexually harassed her and posts the copy of the email he sent apologizing for it. https://t.co/XJJbE2eW8d — Sam Stein (@samstein) September 24, 2021

You might be wondering what the email actually said. Must’ve been something, right?

It was:

This is the “apology” email he sent after. https://t.co/JZje7eygcI pic.twitter.com/mgvygheTBP — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) September 24, 2021

Well, at least Chris Cuomo’s no Christian Slater.

That email is amazing. On so many levels.

Yikes — ThickenParm (@msmHypocrisy) September 24, 2021

Did an Amazon product reviewer write this? — Pizza Czar (@PizzaWanchovies) September 24, 2021

Chris Cuomo apologized to her husband before apologizing to his actual boss. https://t.co/I19cAko1C0 — kaitlin, rino attention seeking whore (@thefactualprep) September 24, 2021

Christ, he apologized to her husband, and then as an afterthought to her. WTF is wrong with the Cuomos? — Michael Kidd (@MichaelLoganKid) September 24, 2021

Yeah I grab the asses of people I am glad to see instead of hugging them @ChrisCuomo 🤦‍♀️ — commonsense (@commonsense258) September 24, 2021

when your apology is creepier than your grab-hands — Good Dog, Blue. 🥞 (@sasimmons) September 24, 2021

What a creep — Carol Scott (@itzblue) September 24, 2021

Creepy AF! — navybrat (@navybratdawn) September 24, 2021

Total Fredo move putting the confession in writing right after the crime occurred https://t.co/AAQoEMzcCV pic.twitter.com/czw9ekH7o4 — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) September 24, 2021

Fredo gonna Fredo.

That entire family is gross — Mitten (@MeInTheMitten) September 24, 2021

Guilty as charged.

