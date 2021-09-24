http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/aylj-OLoo1I/chinas-xinjiang-crackdown-reaps-millions-of-dollars-in-assets-for-the-state-11632494787

This four-story building, in background, adjacent to an iconic mosque in Kashgar, China, was seized from a jailed Uyghur businessman and listed for auction by Chinese authorities.

Photo: Jonathan Cheng/The Wall Street Journal

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...