Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez released a two-page explanation of why she voted present on a bill yesterday to fund the Iron Dome missile defense program in Israel that doesn’t really explain why she voted present:

It “only makes @AOC’s last-minute present vote on the Iron Dome bill even more confusing”:

Honestly, what’s the point of this letter?

But at least she admits this is what caused her to weep:

And she wants her community to know she is opposed to the bill, just not enough to vote “no” on the bill:

She also described it as a “controversial” bill but it passed 420-9 and that makes it not controversial at all:

She needs another letter:

But, please, make it short. Like, short enough to fit on a dress maybe?

