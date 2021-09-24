https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/24/yes-i-wept-aoc-explains-why-she-voted-present-on-the-controversial-bill-funding-iron-dome-that-passed-420-9/

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez released a two-page explanation of why she voted present on a bill yesterday to fund the Iron Dome missile defense program in Israel that doesn’t really explain why she voted present:

.@aoc don’t quite see what you mean. Care to elaborate? https://t.co/cwFLu2wuDC — Joseph L. Flatley (@lennyflatley) September 24, 2021

It “only makes @AOC’s last-minute present vote on the Iron Dome bill even more confusing”:

This letter only makes @AOC‘s last-minute present vote on the Iron Dome bill even more confusing https://t.co/WCph7csG5j — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) September 24, 2021

Honestly, what’s the point of this letter?

“Allow me to bore you with a two-page letter that still doesn’t explain why I voted present.” https://t.co/oLSCVHb8ir — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 24, 2021

But at least she admits this is what caused her to weep:

AOC on tears after “present” vote on Israel Iron Dome funding: “Yes, I wept. I wept at the complete lack of care for the human beings that are impacted … And I wept at the complete lack of regard I often feel our party has to its most vulnerable and endangered members.” https://t.co/yKrEtkJqlw — Emily Brooks (@emilybrooksnews) September 24, 2021

And she wants her community to know she is opposed to the bill, just not enough to vote “no” on the bill:

“I want to be clear with our community that I am opposed to this bill.” https://t.co/gPTdEGfjFd — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 24, 2021

She also described it as a “controversial” bill but it passed 420-9 and that makes it not controversial at all:

One of the more interesting things about this is describing the vote on Iron Dome funding as one of the “most controversial” of the over 20 votes the House took yesterday. The 420-9 margin was actually the most lopsided by far. The second biggest margin on a vote was 367-59. https://t.co/ORJzpON6aP — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) September 24, 2021

She needs another letter:

This is supposed to clear things up? https://t.co/eDHnwHCFih — Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) September 24, 2021

But, please, make it short. Like, short enough to fit on a dress maybe?

