https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/135-republicans-vote-yes-on-red-flag-gun-confiscation/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

BREAKING: Red Flag Gun Confiscation passes the House of Representatives 316-113 with the support of 135 Republicans. How did your Representative vote? — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) September 24, 2021

Red Flag Gun Confiscation passes the House 316-113 with support of 135 Republicans.

A provision in the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act would allow military courts to issue protective orders that include Red Flag gun confiscation, according to the more than 1,300-page bill.

In the legislation, those beholden to the United States Code of Military Justice could be issued a military court protective order, which would make possessing, receiving, or otherwise accessing a firearm illegal.

“A military court protective order issued on an ex parte basis shall restrain a person from possessing, receiving, or otherwise accessing a firearm; and a military court protective order issued after the person to be subject to the order has received notice and opportunity to be heard on the order, shall restrain such person from possessing, receiving, or otherwise accessing a firearm in accordance with section 922 of title 18,” SEC. 529 of H.R. 4350 states.

Protective orders issued on an emergency basis are exempted from providing the recipient with the standard “right to due process.” Instead, “notice and opportunity to be heard” must only be provided after an order was already issued.

Link to House Vote Roll Call…

Kaitlin Bennett graduation photo