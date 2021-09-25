https://www.oann.com/4-students-charged-for-planning-columbine-style-attack-at-pa-high-school/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=4-students-charged-for-planning-columbine-style-attack-at-pa-high-school

This Sept. 2021 photo shows Dunmore High School in Dunmore, Pa. Four teenagers have been charged with a plot to attack a Pennsylvania high school in 2024, on the 25th anniversary of the massacre at Colorado's Columbine High School, authorities said, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Jake Danna Stevens/The Times-Tribune via AP)

UPDATED 7:40 PM PT – Saturday, September 25, 2021

Four teenagers in Pennsylvania have been charged with a plot to attack Dunmore High School in 2024 on the 25th anniversary of the 1999 Columbine High School massacre in Colorado. On Friday, district attorney’s said a 15-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were charged as adults due to the serious nature of the threats.

Officials said two other teens were charged as juveniles. According to investigators, a mother of one of the teens reported disturbing text messages from her child’s phone of plans to shoot up the school.

In a criminal complaint, officers said they discovered several Molotov cocktails components for bombs and writings on how to make them as well as written lists of guns and tactical gear.

“When I saw it on the news, flash on the phone, I was like no, this can’t be real,” One grandparents of a Dunmore student expressed. “It’s terrible for 15-year-olds to be planning to actually murder people, it’s just beyond belief.”

Meanwhile, the Dunmore School District released a statement in which they said they have been assured there was no current danger to students and staff.

This Sept. 2021 photo shows Dunmore High School in Dunmore, Pa. (Jake Danna Stevens/The Times-Tribune via AP)

