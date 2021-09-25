https://www.oann.com/4-students-charged-for-planning-columbine-style-attack-at-pa-high-school/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=4-students-charged-for-planning-columbine-style-attack-at-pa-high-school

UPDATED 7:40 PM PT – Saturday, September 25, 2021

Four teenagers in Pennsylvania have been charged with a plot to attack Dunmore High School in 2024 on the 25th anniversary of the 1999 Columbine High School massacre in Colorado. On Friday, district attorney’s said a 15-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were charged as adults due to the serious nature of the threats.

Officials said two other teens were charged as juveniles. According to investigators, a mother of one of the teens reported disturbing text messages from her child’s phone of plans to shoot up the school.

In a criminal complaint, officers said they discovered several Molotov cocktails components for bombs and writings on how to make them as well as written lists of guns and tactical gear.

“When I saw it on the news, flash on the phone, I was like no, this can’t be real,” One grandparents of a Dunmore student expressed. “It’s terrible for 15-year-olds to be planning to actually murder people, it’s just beyond belief.”

Meanwhile, the Dunmore School District released a statement in which they said they have been assured there was no current danger to students and staff.

