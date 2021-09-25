https://magainstitute.com/a-warning-to-americas-governors-about-hawaii-lieutenant-governor-josh-green/

It is unclear whether Josh Green actually sent this to the National Governors Association and/or to each Governor individually, or whether, more likely, it is just another political stunt on his part to kick off his campaign to follow in David Ige’s tyrannical footsteps as Hawaii Governor next year.

Following is taken verbatim from a Facebook post by Josh Green today. Comments in italics are mine.

A Warning to America’s Governors

September 25, 2021

America is now facing a healthcare crisis like we have never seen before.

That is patently untrue, as any legitimate medical doctor should know. Apparently, Josh Green is discounting smallpox and the Spanish Flu. But that was before his time, so since he’s not a student of history, we wouldn’t expect him to know that.

Never before have we endured a pandemic that has killed more than 685,000 of our people, with conditions worsening and no end in sight across large parts of our country.

He admits that the conditions are worsening, even though it has been on his watch here in Hawaii. Despite all the deprivation of liberties here in the “Aloha State”, things have become exponentially worse since COVID-19 came to Hawaii a year-and-a-half ago. There is no end in sight because this is a roadmap to the perpetuation of power by demagogues like Green.

By comparison, COVID has now killed more Americans than the devastating influenza pandemic of 1918-1920, and almost as many as the total number lost to HIV/AIDS since 1981.

Not only won’t he call this the CCP virus, now he’s even erasing the historic name of the Spanish Flu. The irony is he doesn’t realize the increasing numbers are caused rather than prevented by his ill-thought-out measures.

Never in our history have multiple states at the same time imposed ‘crisis standards of care’, or statewide rationing of emergency healthcare.

Does he think that’s something to boast about?

‘Crisis standards of care’ means that under emergency conditions when there are not enough resources to care for every patient, providers can ration care, delivering care first to those most likely to survive with treatment rather than those most likely to die without it.

Those standards would have sounded more like 1938 Berlin than 2021 Honolulu.

Idaho, which currently has the lowest vaccination rate in the country, was the first state to impose rationing of care on September 16. The infection rate has surged there in recent weeks, especially among the unvaccinated, who make up 90% of those hospitalized with COVID and 98% of those in intensive care at St. Luke’s hospital in Boise. But while infection rates were increasing to a dangerous level, Idaho’s governor failed to impose restrictions to slow spread or meaningfully increase vaccination rates.

Okay, Josh, you want to talk about restrictions? Let’s first ask you why you and your boss are still exercising 60-day emergency powers a year-and-a-half later! Then let’s look at how low the case level was when you started and how high it is now. Everything you do makes things worse!

Alaska, where about 1 in 5 people now hospitalized statewide has COVID, was the next state to announce crisis standards of care on September 22.

If you can’t find a mirror on Amazon or eBay, try taking a selfie on your phone.

We can’t wait any longer for many governors to do everything possible to fight COVID. When our elected leaders clearly and consistently fail to protect people and do everything they can to prevent unnecessary suffering and death in a pandemic that has killed nearly 700,000 Americans, we have no choice but to call them out, urge them to do what is right, and issue a stark warning.

That is totally self-serving! You have no standing to lecture 49 other state Governors when you can’t even offer adequate advice to the one you work for! You are just a prop as a medical doctor backing up his non-medical edicts.

Our country’s governors are rational and well informed. I believe that they are good and decent people who entered public service for the right reasons.

That is either naïve or just plain stupid. No, a lot of America’s Governors are neither rational nor well-informed. Many of them are just as dense as you are. Not that you’re a Governor or ever will be.

But these governors also know the facts. They know that vaccination helps prevent COVID infection and spread, greatly reduces the severity of breakthrough infections, and cuts the risk of hospitalization and death when infection does occur. They know that masking and limiting gatherings reduces spread, especially among the unvaccinated.

Your assertions are contrary to the facts and to claim that they are universally accepted is obviously a deliberate act of deception on your part.

Right now many of our country’s governors are simply failing to lead. We are at a moment as a country when our leaders must do what we elected them to do— tell us the truth, put politics aside, stop rationalizing policies and rhetoric that puts lives in danger, and do what is right for the people they serve.

Okay, so now you want to talk about failure to lead? Why do you and Governor Ige, along with Honolulu Mayor Blangiardi, refuse to have town halls or answer questions? For you to talk about putting politics aside in a one-party Democrat state is the absolute abyss in ethics. In Hawaii, your motto is “We do what we can because we can get away with it and you can’t stop us!”

Some of our governors are simply afraid to be direct and honest with the people in their states, and with forceful urgency tell them the truth about what will prevent COVID infection, slow its spread, and prevent hospitalization and death.

You are really doubling down on this “direct and honest with the people” stuff, which is total hypocrisy on your part! In a state with no recall of Governor or Lieutenant Governor, where the gutless Democrat legislators will not impeach, you don’t feel like you are obligated to tell the good people of Hawaii anything! But trying to lecture every other state is beyond the pale!

Every governor in our country must immediately do everything possible right now to prevent and slow the spread of COVID in their states, including:

What do you propose as a penalty for the Governors of the other states if they don’t obey your commands?

1. Urge the people in your state to get vaccinated now, and tell them the truth— that vaccination is the safest, cheapest, fastest, and most effective way to prevent infection, spread, hospitalization, and death from COVID. Tell them that getting vaccinated can save their lives, the lives of people they love, and the lives of their neighbors who may be denied care if hospitals are full and have to turn away the sick and injured.

That is hogwash! There is mounting evidence of vaccine-related deaths which you choose to ignore!

2. Reach out to federal agencies now for support, resources, and personnel to fight COVID, including FEMA and the Department of Health and Human Services.

Yeah, reach out to the federal government which is rationing monoclonal antibody therapy only to states which toe their party line! Nothing comes without strings attached! It’s all politics with you folks! You don’t care about anybody except your own miserable selves!

3. Use every facility and source of funds available, including CARES Act money, to build emergency care capacity and hire more health professionals before infections overwhelm your hospitals, if necessary.

You are firing excellent health professionals because they refuse to take your dangerous vaccinations and then you lecture people about hiring more! People go to medical school to learn both medicine and ethics! Yet you don’t want them to use their professional judgment!

4. Stop rationalizing failure to do everything possible to stop COVID spread with the excuse that vaccination is “a personal choice” or that masking tramples on “freedom,” and stop spreading, enabling, or countenancing in any way misinformation and falsehoods about vaccination, the infectiousness and lethality of COVID, and the effectiveness of quack treatments like ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine, for which there is no scientific evidence that they are effective in preventing, treating, curing, or slowing the spread of COVID.

First, let’s address the fact that you just said you don’t believe in personal choice! I hope every voter in Hawaii heard that loud and clear! Then let’s consider the fact that you consider yourself the ultimate Arbiter of Truth vs Fiction! Such hubris here in these islands is absolutely stunning! It’s kind of funny that you use the word quack! That’s going to be your nickname next year when you inevitably run for Hawaii Governor.

At this moment, there are over 86,000 people hospitalized with COVID in our country and over 130,000 new cases every day, with the majority of them among the unvaccinated, in states with the lowest vaccination rates.

Now who is doing the rationalizing, Josh? You want to believe vaccines work so you will find any way to claim they do while totally ignoring all evidence to the contrary! That is not medical science! That is the very essence of quackery!

If governors across our country fail to lead at this moment, and fail to find the political courage to speak clearly, honestly, and forcefully to their people about the urgent need to be vaccinated against COVID right now, then our country will see a wave of states one after another rationing live-saving care in the coming weeks, and the death toll will be staggering.

There you are projecting your own lack of ethics upon others. Decent people who believe in the value of human life will not ration medical care for political considerations as you expect 49 other state Governors to do. Do you realize where that mentality, that there are some classes of people who are less valuable than the majority who have no right to live in order to protect those in power, will actually lead? If you don’t understand history, I guess you never will.

I urge our country’s governors to do what is right for the people of their states, put politics aside, and save as many lives as they can now, before it’s too late.

If you say “put politics aside” one more time, that is going to be another hypocrisy that exposes you as being totally unqualified to be Governor of Hawaii. Everybody knows why you are trying to set yourself up on a pedestal as a paragon of virtue and protector of society. I’ll give you a hint, it’s not due to altruism.

If they can find the courage and the will to act, and to tell the truth to the unvaccinated and vulnerable people they lead, they can show themselves to be true leaders and prevent an even greater loss of American lives.

A lot of us are trying to speak truth to you but you are sticking your fingers in your ears and shouting over and over “I can’t hear you!” Hawaii gets a bad enough reputation as it is but your current antics will spread as much disrespect for Hawaii, as Governor Ige and you are spreading COVID-19 in Hawaii with your smarter-than-thou attitude.

Dr. Josh Green

Lt. Governor of Hawaii

Emergency Room Physician

Every Governor in America of both political parties fully understands that politics is politics. You say what you think you have to say to get the votes to get elected. You can place Josh Green’s missive in the round file and dismiss it in that category. It is just the first shot in a salvo in his own political campaign. As usual, he is totally lacking any substantive argument! For him, it’s politics as usual no matter how high the death toll rises under his watch.

If the good people here in Hawaii don’t come up with a viable alternative, you will wind up with Josh Green or Kirk Caldwell continuing David Ige’s tyranny as Governor. They deny your civil liberties but they don’t have a solution to this health crisis which has grown exponentially while they have been in charge. They are among the last people on Earth who should be lecturing others to follow in their footsteps!

