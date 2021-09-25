https://noqreport.com/2021/09/25/abortion-bill-aptly-heads-for-almost-certain-death-in-the-senate/

Please respect our republishing guidelines – Click Here It didn’t take long for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to make good on her word. After the Supreme Court refused to shoot down the new law greatly restricting abortions in Texas , Rep. Pelosi promised to bring legislation to the floor to guarantee a right to abort nationwide. Now, just a few weeks later, that bill has cleared the House and is heading to the Senate, where it will almost certainly die.

In the Lone Star State, Republicans control both the legislative and executive branches, and it likely didn’t surprise many when Governor Gregg Abbott signed the new law restricting abortions. The shock came when SCOTUS didn’t uphold an injunction that would have, at least for time, rendered it unenforceable. President Joe Biden has also promised to do everything in his power to make sure women in Texas are allowed to terminate their pregnancies, but there’s very little he can do, if anything at all, constitutionally speaking – and even then, his administration would have to get real creative.

Speaker Pelosi’s promise carried a bit more weight, however. Once a state has enacted a law, only three things can render […]