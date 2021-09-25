https://www.dailywire.com/news/activist-students-berate-white-students-over-police-lives-matter-sticker-youre-promoting-our-murders

Arizona State University students berated two fellow students over a sticker and a shirt while claiming to feel unsafe on campus.

In a viral video, two white male students can be seen sitting at a table – one wearing a “Did Not Vote For Biden” shirt and another with a “Police Lives Matter” sticker on his laptop. A female student approaches the young men and begins to accuse them of racism.

🚨 This insanity is happening on college campuses pic.twitter.com/BrVxICZYqP — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) September 24, 2021

“You’re offensive. Police lives matter? This is our space. You’re making this space uncomfortable,” one female student asks in the video, which has more than 1 million views on social media.

The two black activist students tell the white students to leave, explaining: “You’re white. Do you understand what a multicultural space means? It means you’re not being centered.”

One of the white students then asks, “White’s not a culture?”

“White is NOT a culture! You think whiteness is a culture? This is the violence that ASU does and this is the type of people that they protect!” one of the activists yells. “This white man thinks he can take up our space … they think they can get away with this s**t!”

“This is the only place on campus that does not center you, and you are still trying to center yourself which is peak white cis male bulls**t.,” one of the activists yells.

“You are racist. Your sticker’s racist because police, that’s a job, you can choose to be a police. I didn’t choose to be black,” the student said at one point. “You can choose to be a cop. You can choose to kill people with a badge and you’re protecting that s–t, which means that you’re racist.”

“I’m not racist, I’m just studying,” one of the white students responded. “I pay the same f**king tuition as you. I’m working 60 hours a week while going to school because my parents don’t just give me money!’”

The activists then take aim at the students’ “Police Lives Matter” sticker, claiming it is “affiliated with white nationalist.”

“These people kill people like me and like us, so you’re promoting our murderers,” the other activist claimed.

An Asian student comes to the defense of the white students, but the activists were undeterred. Eventually, the white students left the area, saying they would complain to a dean.

On Friday, ASU responded to the video, which its Twitter account described as “a disagreement between students on our campus.” ASU’s statement reads:

The Dean of Students Office is aware of the disagreement between a handful of students that was captured in a video circulated on social media. The Dean of Students Office will be discussing it with all involved. ASU is a community of more than 100,000 people from all 50 states and more than 150 countries. Differences of opinion are part of the university experience. The university expects respectful dialogue between students in all engagements.

