https://noqreport.com/2021/09/25/after-throwing-them-in-covid-quarantine-camps-german-government-also-strips-prisoners-of-compensation-payments-to-bankrupt-them/
( Natural News ) Starting in November, Germans who are not considered to be “fully vaccinated” will be deprived of compensation payments from the government while under mandatory quarantine.
Health Minister Jens Spahn announced that after meeting with the country’s 16 federal states on Sept. 22, the decision was made to stop compensating unvaccinated people the money they need to live while living in a covid concentration camp.
Further, unvaccinated Germans will no longer be allowed to get tested for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) for free. They will instead have to pay out of pocket for this “privilege.”
The changes are intended to persuade more people to get jabbed with one of the Fauci Flu shots currently available under emergency use authorization (EUA). By making life increasingly more difficult for the unvaccinated, the government is hoping to break them down and force compliance.
Oh, but Spahn says that getting vaccinated will still be a “personal decision.” The only difference is that this personal decision will come at an increasingly greater cost to one’s life and livelihood.
“Some people will say this means pressure for the unvaccinated. I think we have to look at it the other way around – it is also a […]
Read the whole story at www.naturalnews.com
Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker