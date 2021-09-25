https://noqreport.com/2021/09/25/after-throwing-them-in-covid-quarantine-camps-german-government-also-strips-prisoners-of-compensation-payments-to-bankrupt-them/

( Natural News ) Starting in November, Germans who are not considered to be “fully vaccinated” will be deprived of compensation payments from the government while under mandatory quarantine.

Health Minister Jens Spahn announced that after meeting with the country’s 16 federal states on Sept. 22, the decision was made to stop compensating unvaccinated people the money they need to live while living in a covid concentration camp.

Further, unvaccinated Germans will no longer be allowed to get tested for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) for free. They will instead have to pay out of pocket for this “privilege.”

The changes are intended to persuade more people to get jabbed with one of the Fauci Flu shots currently available under emergency use authorization (EUA). By making life increasingly more difficult for the unvaccinated, the government is hoping to break them down and force compliance.

Oh, but Spahn says that getting vaccinated will still be a “personal decision.” The only difference is that this personal decision will come at an increasingly greater cost to one’s life and livelihood.

“Some people will say this means pressure for the unvaccinated. I think we have to look at it the other way around – it is also a […]