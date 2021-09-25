https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/american-patriots-ryder-cup-begin-spontaneously-singing-national-anthem/

Mediaite reported on the fans at the Ryder Cup breaking out in the National Anthem.

One of the most patriotic sporting events America participates in this side of the Olympics kicked off Friday morning in a spectacularly appropriate way. Just ahead of the first tee shot of the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, the assembled crowd broke out in a spontaneous rendition of the National Anthem.

Here’s a video of the event.

A national anthem breaks out !! pic.twitter.com/Zhwe3yUcYb — Brian Butch (@Brian_Butch) September 24, 2021

Here’s another view of the patriots.

Made it through the traffic in time for a bit of the US national anthem #RyderCup2021 pic.twitter.com/jq3XpW2md0 — Phil Casey (@pcaseysafc) September 24, 2021

