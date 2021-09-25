https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/american-patriots-ryder-cup-begin-spontaneously-singing-national-anthem/

Mediaite reported on the fans at the Ryder Cup breaking out in the National Anthem.

One of the most patriotic sporting events America participates in this side of the Olympics kicked off Friday morning in a spectacularly appropriate way.

Just ahead of the first tee shot of the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, the assembled crowd broke out in a spontaneous rendition of the National Anthem.

Here’s a video of the event.

Here’s another view of the patriots.

