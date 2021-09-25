https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/china-russia-expand-space-congressional-dems-push-abolish-u-s-space-force/

While China and Russia expand their military into space, Democrats have another idea.

They want “no militarization” of space.

How will they accomplish that?

By abolishing the United States Space Force.

The Epoch Times reported:

Some Democrats in Congress are trying to abolish the Space Force at a time when China and Russia have been doubling down on expanding their military capabilities in space. On Wednesday, Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) introduced a bill named No Militarization of Space Act, trying to abolish the Space Force, a new military service branch created under former President Donald Trump. “The long-standing neutrality of space has fostered a competitive, non-militarized age of exploration every nation and generation has valued since the first days of space travel,” Huffman said in a statement. “But since its creation under the former Trump administration, the Space Force has threatened longstanding peace and flagrantly wasted billions of taxpayer dollars.” … “Our mission must be to support the American people, not spend billions on the militarization of space,” Huffman added.

Huffman’s bill was co-sponsored by Reps. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), Jesús García (D-Ill.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), and Maxine Waters (D-Calif.).

Of course, the Space Force was established by President Donald Trump in 2019.

Now, it’s being purged of commanders who don’t subscribe to the radical left’s agenda.

Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier was fired for calling out Marxism.

The Gateway Pundit reported:

A commander of a US Space Force unit was fired and put under investigation for anti-Marxist comments he made during a podcast. Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier, a former fighter pilot, was a commander of a unit that detected ballistic missile launches and was relieved of his duties on Friday by Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting, Military.com reported. Lohmeier earlier this month self-published a book titled, “Irresistible Revolution: Marxism’s Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military.” Last week Lohmeier spoke about his book and criticized Critical Race Theory with L. Todd Wood, host of the podcast “Information Operation.”

