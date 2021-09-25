https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/25/an-incredible-self-own-jake-tapper-reminds-viewers-that-missing-persons-of-color-often-dont-garner-the-same-attention-as-missing-white-people/

The search for Brian Laundrie continues today following the death of his fiancé, Gabby Petito. Along the way, some in the media have been using the ongoing story to point out that disparity exists. CNN’s Jake Tapper shared this “stark reminder”:

“We grieve every day because we don’t know where she is.” A mother’s plea to locate her missing daughter serves as a stark reminder that missing persons of color often don’t garner the same attention as missing white people. pic.twitter.com/5Rj1o3W2F0 — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) September 24, 2021

It’s truly amazing to see many in the media point out what their coverage has been lacking while seeming to blame others for it.

A white woman went missing and the media has used it as an opportunity to lecture Americans for not being upset enough that the media ignored missing people of color from the dawn of time until today. https://t.co/POwP389gkF — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 25, 2021

It’s simply amazing.

Jake trying to act act like the audience is the problem here, not the innocent media who refuses to cover these stories. You. You personally decide what’s covered on your program, Jake. YOU https://t.co/PiZ35c64d6 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 25, 2021

Gotta love how @cnn scolds it’s viewers because @cnn didn’t report on missing POC. Clown show. https://t.co/noEYWJFhVa — FranklyPerturbed (@donna_fanabla) September 25, 2021

Jake Tapper blaming his audience for himself and his network not covering stories equally is really just about everything you need to know about the mainstream media. https://t.co/jBZ4KnkEAb — L (@ISpyABitchLol) September 25, 2021

They’re admitting that they seek ratings, not the truth. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 25, 2021

It’s an incredible self-own — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 25, 2021

We’re sorry, nationally televised news host. We’ll make sure to do your job better next time. https://t.co/4g0tNA5ZnS — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 25, 2021

The viewers and readers of mainstream media outlets have failed them yet again!

Gee Tapper, if you only knew someone who had their own TV show maybe…oh,nevermind. — Rogue Penguin (@Rogue_40) September 25, 2021

Real nice, Jake. Guilt your audience for your terrible work. Though, I suppose CNN viewers deserve no better. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) September 25, 2021

If only we knew someone who works at a national agenda-setting cable news outlet. https://t.co/Ef9ZqFo4QU — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) September 25, 2021

If only there was something the media could do, says the media. ¯_(ツ)_/¯ — Allan (@AllanRicharz) September 25, 2021

Gee, if only CNN would have had a platform to notify us about these missing people. https://t.co/DRql6zpKg7 — Lee Clark (@LeeClar77644760) September 25, 2021

I find it appalling @jaketapper and MSM suddenly “cares” about missing POC. Meanwhile, random twitter folks like me post every alert we see. You watch, they will stop “caring” after the next headline takes hold. — IrishTea1 (@IrishTea1) September 25, 2021

