The search for Brian Laundrie continues today following the death of his fiancé, Gabby Petito. Along the way, some in the media have been using the ongoing story to point out that disparity exists. CNN’s Jake Tapper shared this “stark reminder”:

It’s truly amazing to see many in the media point out what their coverage has been lacking while seeming to blame others for it.

It’s simply amazing.

The viewers and readers of mainstream media outlets have failed them yet again!

