https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/and-it-begins-gang-of-afghan-refugees-sexually-assault-female-soldier-at-ft-bliss/

EL PASO — Officials with Fort Bliss said a female soldier was sexually assaulted by a group of Afghan refugees who are being housed at the Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico.

Fort Bliss officials said the Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case.

Fort Bliss provided the following statement:

We can confirm a female service member supporting Operation Allies Welcome reported being assaulted on Sept. 19 by a small group of male evacuees at the Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico. We take the allegation seriously and appropriately referred the matter to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The safety and well-being of our service members, as well as all of those on our installations, is paramount. We immediately provided appropriate care, counseling and support to the service member.

Task Force-Bliss is also implementing additional security measures to include increased health and safety patrols, additional lighting, and enforcement of the buddy system at the Dona Ana Complex. We will cooperate fully with the FBI and will continue to ensure the service member reporting this assault is fully supported.

No other information was provided.