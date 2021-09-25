http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/WNuezJnU2Q8/are-electric-vehicles-a-joke.php

No, not necessarily. Electric vehicles may be fine cars; Teslas certainly are (while Chevy Volts evidently are not). But the idea that our hundreds of millions of gasoline-powered cars are going to be replaced by EVs within the next century is ridiculous.

Where will the electricity come from? There is no sane answer to that question, especially since the only plausible solution–an enormous amount of nuclear power–is off the table. And of course, greatly expanding the electrical grid to accommodate EVs, mining the lithium necessary for batteries that vastly exceed anything that now exists, and developing an infrastructure of charging stations adequate to service hundreds of millions of EVs–these are practical matters to which little intelligent thought has been given.

So the current mania for electric vehicles is eminently deserving of ridicule. And ridicule is perhaps the most potent of political weapons. A friend sent me this video clip; I have no idea where it came from, although the laughter at the end makes me think it might be from Saturday Night Live, a show I haven’t seen since the 1970s. In any event, the video is entertaining and shines an appropriately skeptical light on the EV craze:

