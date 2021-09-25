https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/arizona-governor-no-decertification/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Video — War Room discussion from this morning

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has said there will be “no decertification” of the state’s 2020 presidential election results following an audit in Maricopa County that showed more than 57,000 questionable ballots.

Ducey, who is a Republican, took to Twitter on Friday to say the election outcome would not be decertified and that the law did not allow for decertification despite demands from President Trump.

“Any meaningful policy recommendations identified should be addressed in the next session of the legislature. Any findings of fraud should be referred to the Attorney General and the Department of Justice for them to take action.”

“There will be no decertification of the 2020 election — the audit does not call for one, and even if it had, there is no lawful way to decertify. As we have every step of the way, Arizona will follow the law,” the governor said.