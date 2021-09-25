https://noqreport.com/2021/09/25/arizona-maricopa-audit-reveals-thousands-of-discrepancies-with-ballot-forms-serious-integrity-issues/

The forensic audit of Arizona’s Maricopa County has revealed thousands of discrepancies and issues with EV32 and EV33 ballot forms, along with a number of other serious election integrity problems.

Doug Logan, the CEO of Cyber Ninjas, the firm who led the forensic audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 election results, revealed serious problems with the ballot forms, votes, and others, and as pro-Trump State Senator Wendy Rogers noted, the number of errors discovered is “way more than 10K votes needed to flip the election.” Way more than 10k votes needed to flip the election. pic.twitter.com/8Ofm0zPobC — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) September 24, 2021 Logan first explained that duplicate ballots, which are not the same as duplicated ballot envelopes, were co-mingled with original ballots. Many of these ballots had incorrect and missing serial numbers. However, these were very small numbers, which eventually corrected gave few hundred votes back to Biden, as the mainstream media originally mentioned before the Senate hearing – Logan attributed these to simple human error.

He confirmed that ballot form numbers did not match up. EV32 voting forms, which match with votes sent, did not match the number of EV33 forms, for early votes returned. 9,041 more mail-in voters […]