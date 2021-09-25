https://noqreport.com/2021/09/25/arizona-rinos-demand-gop-chairwoman-kelli-ward-resigns-because-she-wont-stop-fighting-for-america/

The Arizona Republican Establishment is latching onto the false narrative that yesterday’s state Senate hearings regarding the 2020 election audit in Maricopa County “proved” Joe Biden won. He did not, and I explained this thoroughly over at NOQ Report. Nevertheless, RINOs are out in arms attempting to seize on this moment as an opportunity to rid themselves of deplorables within their ranks.

Their first target: Republican Chairwoman Kelli Ward.

In an extremely biased piece by “right-leaning” controlled opposition news outlet The Washington Times, the Republican Establishment was given carte blanche on how to frame the circumstances:

Maricopa County Republicans are calling on Arizona GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward to resign, following the release of the state Senate’s election audit that certified President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory. County Supervisor Clint Hickman urged Gov. Doug Ducey and other top state officials to call on Mrs. Ward to leave her position.

“She has caused a fracture in our party. She has operated outside of it for the purpose of helping herself,” Mr. Hickman said Friday in an interview with KTAR News.

Mrs. Ward echoed former President Donald Trump’s unproven claims that the 2020 election was mired in fraud, urging the state Legislature to conduct a controversial audit in Maricopa County. A report by Cyber Ninjas, who was hired by Arizona Senate Republicans to conduct the audit, confirmed Mr. Biden’s victory with a hand count and showed a net gain of more than 300 votes for him.

Clint Hickman is part of the Establishment. Governor Doug Ducey would solidify his status as a RINO if he were to join in with the Never-Trump chorus. And the Washington Times is their mouthpiece.

What Ward, state Senator Wendy Rogers, and other patriots in Arizona continue to attempt to do is highlight the massive, widespread voter fraud that took place in the state and across the country during the 2020 election. Some are doing this to prevent future elections from being stolen. Others are holding out hope that the fraudulent results can be corrected. Ward seems to fall into both categories, making her a proper patriot.

Time to drain our swamp. Start with them. #MAGA https://t.co/rg5gHZETjc — Dr. Kelli Ward 🇺🇸 (@kelliwardaz) September 25, 2021

She refuses to stop fighting for her country, and that really gets in the way of the Republican Establishment’s goals of advancing the swamp across the nation. They want things to go back to the way they were under George W. Bush, John McCain, and Paul Ryan. They want the deplorables to accept defeat at the hands of the most rampant voter fraud scheme our nation has ever seen.

Of course patriots like Kelli Ward will be targeted. She unabashedly supports Donald Trump and the America First movement. She is driven to see the injustice of the 2020 election reversed and to never happen again. She is a threat to the Establishment.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn





