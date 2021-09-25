Kubera.com Track all your assets in one place—Traditional & Crypto with

An arrest has been made concerning a Miami mass shooting that left three dead and twenty injured in May. According to NBC, twenty-two-year-old Davonta Barnes was booked into a Miami jail Thursday night on three counts of first-degree murder and 20 counts of attempted first-degree murder.

A resident of the Miami Gardens, Barnes is being held without bond for the shooting, which occurred at around 12:30 a.m. on May 30 at a release party for a local rap artist at El Mula banquet hall. Barnes has admitted to being the lookout for the shooters and suggested he collaborated with them before the shooting.

Barnes drove his mother’s Nissan Altima before the shooting and informed the other suspects that one of the intended victims was at the scene of the party.

Consequently, there were three fatalities at the shooting: 26-years-old Clayton Dillard and Desmond Owners and 32-year-old Shaniqua Peterson.

Some of the victim’s families have continued to comment on the ongoing story.

Kadedra Thomas was one of the victims who survived but recovered slowly from being shot three times that night. Her father, Rodney Thomas, said, “I was very happy … there’s a sense of relief,” he said. “I was happy that progress is being made in catching these guys.”

Other victims were not so lucky. Clayton Dillard Sr. lost his son in the shooting. “My son died right here, he laid right here like this, and no one helped him!” he said. “You killed my son. You took my heart, [and] you broke my home, you stole from me, imagine this happen to any one of you all, man.”

undefined