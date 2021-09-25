https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/australia-records-10x-more-deaths-following-covid-19-shots-than-recorded-deaths-following-all-vaccines-for-past-20-years/

by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

One of our readers contacted me this week with information that the Australian government collects on vaccine injuries on their Department of Health website. Like many countries, Australia maintains a database of adverse reactions for drugs.

The Australian government database for adverse reactions tracks 78 different vaccines for the past 20 years, with a total of 47 deaths following vaccination during the years 2000 through 2020.

In 2021 for just the 3 COVID-19 vaccines, there have already been a total of 524 deaths recorded following the COVID-19 shots, more than 10X the total for the past 20 years.

And now the Australian government is doing everything they can to lock down the citizens of their country and force them to be injected with one of the COVID-19 shots as a condition for participating in society.

Published on September 25, 2021