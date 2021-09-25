https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/614fc610bbafd42ff58bec61
An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana, local media reported…
45th President Donald Trump discussed the findings presented during the Arizona Audit hearing yesterday, now made available on the Senate’s website, and noted that the irregular numbers raised by the …
Patriots Rally Outside GA Capitol Supporting DC Political Prisoners. Jennifer Rae Vliet, the GA state volunteer coordinator for Look Ahead America spoke with The Georgia Record….
Authorities say a North Florida sheriff’s deputy who was recently shot twice during a traffic stop is not going to survive his injuries…
This week, a Massachusetts Superior Court judge refused to allow any delay of the state’s vaccine mandate that is set to begin on October 17th. The decision has already caused a wave of state troope…