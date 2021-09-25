https://therightscoop.com/beautiful-13-unoccupied-seats-at-trump-rally-to-honor-marines-soldier-sailor-lost-in-kabul-attack/
At President Donald Trump’s rally in Georgia, a memorial to the American servicemembers lost in the Kabul attack holds a place of honor, and the photograph shared on Twitter by Fox’s Mark Meredith is quietly breathtaking.
The 13 unoccupied chairs speak volumes, each adorned with an American flag and a flower in memoriam. A touching tribute to the fallen.
Ahead of tonight’s Trump rally in Perry, GA – organizers have created a makeshift memorial for the 13 service members killed in Kabul in August. Each chair contains an American flag and flower in honor of their memory. pic.twitter.com/IdEtfYlq2H
— Mark Meredith (@markpmeredith) September 25, 2021
The names of those who died that day:
Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah
Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts
Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California
Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California
Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska
Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California
Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California
Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio
Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee.
We thank them for their service and sacrifice, may they rest in peace.