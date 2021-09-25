https://therightscoop.com/beautiful-13-unoccupied-seats-at-trump-rally-to-honor-marines-soldier-sailor-lost-in-kabul-attack/

At President Donald Trump’s rally in Georgia, a memorial to the American servicemembers lost in the Kabul attack holds a place of honor, and the photograph shared on Twitter by Fox’s Mark Meredith is quietly breathtaking.

The 13 unoccupied chairs speak volumes, each adorned with an American flag and a flower in memoriam. A touching tribute to the fallen.

Ahead of tonight’s Trump rally in Perry, GA – organizers have created a makeshift memorial for the 13 service members killed in Kabul in August. Each chair contains an American flag and flower in honor of their memory. pic.twitter.com/IdEtfYlq2H — Mark Meredith (@markpmeredith) September 25, 2021

The names of those who died that day:

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah

Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts

Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California





Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California

Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska

Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California

Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio

Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee.

We thank them for their service and sacrifice, may they rest in peace.

