When it comes to the defense of the United States, Joe Biden would prefer not to. For all practical purposes, he’s not on our side. Biden’s refusal to defend our southern border undermines both our sovereignty and security. It’s a two-fer.

Yesterday Biden took a bold stand…against the CBP agents who have sought to protect the border (video below). He came down on them like the proverbial ton of bricks. Worse, he has falsely defamed them before the world.

“Of course I take responsibility, I’m president.” Pres. Joe Biden tells @rachelvscott the controversial handling of Haitian immigrants “sends the wrong message around the world,” claiming “there will be consequences.” https://t.co/kx01LNbaNT pic.twitter.com/o3kDDt5Giq — ABC News (@ABC) September 24, 2021

Ed Morrissey comments in the tweet below and in the linked Hot Air post “Biden: Those mounted Border Patrol agents will pay for, er, doing their job.” I second Ed’s emotion.

This is a disgraceful, malicious smear from a president desperate for a distraction. The media’s support for that distraction is equally disgraceful. Biden: Those mounted Border Patrol agents will pay for, er, doing their jobhttps://t.co/xezAXhYdqI pic.twitter.com/qMgafDTXBO — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) September 24, 2021

John Roberts and Bill Melugin add context.

In fact, @JoeBiden today claimed migrants were being “strapped”, adding the full weight of the Presidency behind that narrative https://t.co/vdRgbc42CT — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) September 24, 2021

