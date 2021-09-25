http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/wPMYb7wsupY/biden-gets-tough.php

When it comes to the defense of the United States, Joe Biden would prefer not to. For all practical purposes, he’s not on our side. Biden’s refusal to defend our southern border undermines both our sovereignty and security. It’s a two-fer.

Yesterday Biden took a bold stand…against the CBP agents who have sought to protect the border (video below). He came down on them like the proverbial ton of bricks. Worse, he has falsely defamed them before the world.

Ed Morrissey comments in the tweet below and in the linked Hot Air post “Biden: Those mounted Border Patrol agents will pay for, er, doing their job.” I second Ed’s emotion.

John Roberts and Bill Melugin add context.

