UPDATED 6:51 PM PT – Saturday, September 25, 2021

Joe Biden welcomed the other members of the Quad nations to the White House. Biden met with the heads of India, Japan and Australia on Friday, who are all members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue.

Several topics were discussed including trade, how to combat COVID-19 and cyber security. The members highlighted the positive spillover of their shared commitment to tackling the most pressing issues currently facing the world.

“This group meeting of democratic partners who share a world view and have a common vision for the future, coming together to take on key challenges of our age, from COVID to climate to emerging technologies,” Biden stated. “…We are four major democracies with a long history of cooperation. We know how to get things done, and we are up to the challenge.

It was an honor to host the Prime Ministers of Australia, India, and Japan this afternoon for the first-ever in-person Quad Leaders Summit. We share a common vision for the future, and we’re coming together to meet the key challenges of the 21st century. pic.twitter.com/OQYRvzkqeQ — President Biden (@POTUS) September 24, 2021

Following the meeting, the prime minister of Japan reportedly told the media the four members agreed to hold a summit each year.

