Biden approval rating among Hispanics in Texas is 19 points underwater.
Approve: 35%
Disapprove: 54%
Expect this to get worse with the border crisis.
Source: https://t.co/h7wyQAjue9 pic.twitter.com/AToMhsEwUI
— Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) September 19, 2021
Among Texas Hispanics, Biden’s handling of the US-Mexico border is 18 points underwater.
Approve: 29%
Disapprove: 47% pic.twitter.com/9QPJyY4Dmq
— Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) September 19, 2021