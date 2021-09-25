https://thepostmillennial.com/biden-cooperate-congress-jan6?utm_campaign=64469

Current President Biden has no intentions of using “executive privilege” against Congress if they inquire about former President Trump’s activities on the day of the Capitol riot.

This was communicated by White House Press Secretary today on Friday. President Biden “will respond promptly to these questions as they arise and certainly as they come up from Congress.”

As explained via the Washington Post, the relationship between the Biden White House and the Congressional Committee investigating January 6th is strong.

Ultimately the situation boils down to the question as to whether or not Trump still has “executive privilege” since he’s no longer in the White House. The January 6th committee disagrees with that notion.

What is known via Psaki is that Trump hasn’t reached out to President Biden about “executive privilege” over January 6th in particular. “We don’t get regular outreach from the former president or his team, I think it’s safe to assume. I would say that we take this matter seriously.”

When asked further questions by reporters, Jen Psaki preferred to not stray into “hypothetical” concerns.

On Thursday the House select committee subpoenaed Trump’s allies and instructed them to appear for dispositions in mid-October.

It was then that President Trump’s spokesperson Taylor Budowich shared the following statement that brings up “executive privilege” specifically:

“The highly partisan, Communist-style ‘select committee’ has put forth an outrageously broad records request that lacks both legal precedent and legislative merit. Executive privilege will be defended, not just on behalf of President Trump and his administration, but also on behalf of the Office of the President of the United States and the future of our nation.”

It isn’t the first time the committee made this type of a record request. At the end of August a formal request was made for all communiques between former President Trump and personalities like Rudy Giuliani, Michael Flynn, Alex Jones, Jack Posobiec, and Scott Pressler.

As a reminder: the US Senate blocked the creation of a formal January 6th committee back at the end of May. This in itself was the back-up plan after former President Trump was acquitted in his impeachment trial back at the beginning of this year.

The House Select Committee as it’s known now was the back-up plan to the back-up plan. The House of Representatives approved the formation of it at the end of June. Controversial appointees by Pelosi included Liz Cheney of Wyoming who had a known history of clashing with the rest of the GOP.

In a last ditch effort to make the January 6th committee bi-partisan, GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy put forward a list of candidates to appoint. They were names that ended up being rejected by Nancy Pelosi.

Even with the investigation ongoing, a recent survey indicates former President Trump’s odds are better than either President Biden or Vice President Harris, should he face off against either of them in the 2024 election cycle.

