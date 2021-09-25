https://www.oann.com/biden-wont-use-executive-privilege-to-block-jan-6-commission-requests-for-trump-era-records/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-wont-use-executive-privilege-to-block-jan-6-commission-requests-for-trump-era-records

UPDATED 11:25 AM PT – Saturday, September 25, 2021

Joe Biden doesn’t plan to use executive privilege to conceal Trump-era documents from the Jan. 6 committee. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki made Biden’s stance clear during a press conference on Friday.

Executive privilege is a president’s ability to withhold certain executive documents and information from the judicial or legislative branches. Far from blocking the committee’s investigation, Psaki said the administration would work in tandem with the commission regarding the day in question.

“We will respond promptly to these questions as they arise and certainly as they come up from Congress,” said Psaki. “And certainly we have been working closely with the congressional committees and others as they work to get to the bottom of what happened on January 6, an incredibly dark day in our democracy.”

This comes after the committee issued subpoenas to several Trump aides on Thursday. Meanwhile, Trump has vowed he would fight the subpoenas and records request using executive privilege and other grounds.

“We will fight the subpoenas on executive privilege and other grounds, for the good of our country,” said the 45th president in a statement.

