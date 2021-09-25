https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/25/bidens-deputy-press-secretary-fires-back-after-wsj-editorial-calls-him-a-modern-political-flack-incapable-of-embarrassment/

Back in July, President Joe Biden told CNN’s Don Lemon during a town hall that the Democrats’ multi-trillion spending bills “will reduce inflation, reduce inflation, reduce inflation.” On its editorial page Friday, the Wall Street Journal’s editorial board cited White House Deputy Press Secretary telling Axios that the spending bill’s price tag “is $0 because it will be paid for by ending failed, special tax giveaways for the richest taxpayers and big corporations, adding nothing to the debt.” The Journal concluded, “One requirement of a modern political flack is being incapable of embarrassment.”

That tweet reached Bates, who tried to fire back at the Journal.

If he weren’t incapable of embarrassment, he’d never had been hired.

