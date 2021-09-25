https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/25/bidens-deputy-press-secretary-fires-back-after-wsj-editorial-calls-him-a-modern-political-flack-incapable-of-embarrassment/

Back in July, President Joe Biden told CNN’s Don Lemon during a town hall that the Democrats’ multi-trillion spending bills “will reduce inflation, reduce inflation, reduce inflation.” On its editorial page Friday, the Wall Street Journal’s editorial board cited White House Deputy Press Secretary telling Axios that the spending bill’s price tag “is $0 because it will be paid for by ending failed, special tax giveaways for the richest taxpayers and big corporations, adding nothing to the debt.” The Journal concluded, “One requirement of a modern political flack is being incapable of embarrassment.”

In the Friday editorial, @WSJopinion takes a shot at Biden’s Deputy Press Sec: “One requirement of a modern political flack is being incapable of embarrassment.” pic.twitter.com/VkQEnc1rw2 — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 25, 2021

That tweet reached Bates, who tried to fire back at the Journal.

The @WSJ news team does some of the finest reporting in the world. But I’m glad to have a different standard for “embarrassment” than an editorial page that’s spent the last 5 years devolving into what would happen if Bernie Madoff’s values had a kid with the My Pillow guy’s. https://t.co/bc9Pk79BKB — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) September 25, 2021

Apparently you’re not done embarrassing yourself 🤣. Tweet more, Andrew! Show us how much you know about taxation and economics! — Casey Flores (@caseyjflores) September 25, 2021

The embarrassment is this administration. Thanks for helping to confirm it. — A Proud American (@Man8Music) September 25, 2021

Biden admin’s sophomoric attack on journalism. — ShawnJuris (@JurisShawn) September 25, 2021

It’s okay, just own that you’re a lying piece of shit — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) September 25, 2021

Worry less about MyPillows and more about the abject lies coming out of this White House — Emmanuel Goldstein 🇺🇸 (@GoldsteinEman) September 25, 2021

Andrew you mad about the truth? Shut up — southside2 🇺🇸 (@avalonfishingpi) September 25, 2021

What a weak response — Nick (@Nickster0188) September 25, 2021

He is the back up back up — e-beth (@ebeth360) September 25, 2021

If he weren’t incapable of embarrassment, he’d never had been hired.

