As Twitchy reported, an AP reporter who was in the Rio Grande posted another angle Friday of those Border Patrol agents rounding up Haitian immigrants trying to cross the border. Perhaps better than any other photo or video we’ve seen, this video showed professionals doing their jobs, using their horses to drive back an onslaught of illegal immigrants. Yes, at one point one agent grabbed a Haitian by his T-shirt, a still photo of which kicked off the “whip” narrative that made it all the way to the White House.

CNN’s John Harwood, who’s biased even by CNN standards, reported that President Joe Biden “tried to strike a tone of solidarity” with Americans shocked and appaled by those “horrendous” images of Border Patrol agents on horseback “swinging lariats or whips or whatever they were.”

Media: @JohnJHarwood to @KateBolduan: @JoeBiden “tried to strike a tone of solidarity with Americans who saw those horrendous videos of agents on horseback swinging lariat or whips or whatever they were, in ways to intimidate Haitian migrants. He said he shared their outrage.” pic.twitter.com/1tCBBjI4jB — Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson) September 24, 2021

Except that doesn’t seem to be what actually happened. Here’s a straightforward video of the confrontation. https://t.co/mUq6HJ6H0E https://t.co/kggxTavVrM — Mickey Kaus (@kausmickey) September 25, 2021

Biden made up an event that didn’t happen, and said he would “punish” people who didn’t do it. — Trump’s Doge (@trump_democrat) September 24, 2021

Except we’ve seen the videos and understand nothing horrendous happened and there was no whipping or anything else. Pure made up outrage. — Andy Hughes (@Ahughes584) September 25, 2021

So they tried to strike a tone of solidarity around something that was completely made up? — Honest Abe (@LincolnAbe1865) September 25, 2021

That’s not what happened. — Dr. Carl Winslow (@MarkyMark36) September 25, 2021

@CNN When will you be correcting this? — sixtolezcano (@sixtolezcano4) September 25, 2021

So here we have Harwood, again, telling a bald-faced lie about the incident. — Mr. Faversham (@MrFaversham) September 25, 2021

You’re corrupt. The agents were doing nothing wrong. But you never give up a chance to piss on law enforcement when you can. Except of course the Capitol Police because they can do no wrong. — @RacerX (@RacerX96265170) September 25, 2021

He was more outraged and promised accountability to the border patrol agents in this 100% FALSE story…. this is a direct contrast to his reaction to the killing of 10 civilians in Kabul including 7 CHILDREN! — Jim Peeps (@Jimpeeps12) September 25, 2021

Yet no one will be held accountable for the drone strike in Kabul that killed 10 innocent civilians, 7 of them children? — douglas lambert (@douglas98883711) September 25, 2021

Had Biden even acknowledged that?

Is he gonna drone strike them, too? Joe Biden vows that mounted Border Patrol agents ‘will pay’ for doing things they never actually did https://t.co/Fw5Cp5Auvc — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 24, 2021

