As Twitchy reported, an AP reporter who was in the Rio Grande posted another angle Friday of those Border Patrol agents rounding up Haitian immigrants trying to cross the border. Perhaps better than any other photo or video we’ve seen, this video showed professionals doing their jobs, using their horses to drive back an onslaught of illegal immigrants. Yes, at one point one agent grabbed a Haitian by his T-shirt, a still photo of which kicked off the “whip” narrative that made it all the way to the White House.

CNN’s John Harwood, who’s biased even by CNN standards, reported that President Joe Biden “tried to strike a tone of solidarity” with Americans shocked and appaled by those “horrendous” images of Border Patrol agents on horseback “swinging lariats or whips or whatever they were.”

Had Biden even acknowledged that?

