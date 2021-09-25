https://www.dailywire.com/news/county-changes-rules-so-matt-walsh-cant-speak-at-school-board-meeting-walsh-finds-workaround-with-new-lease

A county in Virginia changed their rules at the last minute in an effort to block Daily Wire host Matt Walsh from speaking at an upcoming school board meeting. Walsh, however, found a workaround by leasing a property in the area.

Walsh, who has tremendous support from parents, went viral last month when he spoke out against radical gender initiatives at a school board meeting in Loudoun County. Walsh posted earlier this month that the district has “imposed a radical trans policy allowing males access to girls restrooms and teams,” adding that “teachers are required to use preferred pronouns.”

Apparently attempting to avoid such a public spectacle of push-back, the county recently introduced “some changes for public participation in the September 28, 2021, meeting of the Loudoun County School Board.” A portion of the press release states:

Those wishing to speak to the School Board must provide proof that they meet these criteria. The following means of identification will be accepted:

A valid Virginia driver’s license indicating Loudoun County residency;

A utility bill from 2021 with the resident’s name and a Loudoun County address;

A mortgage or rental lease agreement displaying the resident’s name and current street address of residency or business;

A current Employee ID or Student ID;

An email or letter from Loudoun County Public Schools to the parent from the 2021-22 school year regarding a currently enrolled LCPS student.

A student report card or progress report

“Loudoun County changed the rules so that only residents can speak at the school board,” Walsh said Friday via Twitter. “In unrelated news, I’m proud to announce that I am now a resident of Loudoun County. Just rented a home in the area. I’ll have the lease agreement. See you at the meeting!” In a follow-up tweet, Walsh wrote, “How do you do, fellow Virginians?”

How do you do, fellow Virginians? — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 24, 2021

A Facebook event promoting the rally outside the school board meeting set for September 28 states:

The Loudoun County school board in VA has imposed a radical trans policy allowing males access to girl’s restrooms and teams. Teachers are required to use preferred pronouns. To protest this madness, I’ll be leading a rally outside the school board meeting on September 28. Join us! The time for sitting on the sidelines is over. Schools that harm children must be confronted. We must speak up against this indoctrination loudly and in person. I have a large platform and intend to use it to help mobilize these efforts. The child abusers will hear from us.

Walsh’s post has gone viral, with tens of thousands of likes and comments in support of his move to offset efforts to silence him, and the parents he’s representing. To the detractors, though, Walsh has a message: your criticism is phony.

“Lots of people on the Left are telling me that I shouldn’t inject myself into controversies in Loudoun County because I’m an outsider,” Walsh posted to Twitter. “Funny. You never hear them say that about outsiders protesting abortion laws in Texas. It’s almost like these people are totally full of s***.”

