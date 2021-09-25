https://www.oann.com/daniel-craig-says-farewell-to-his-journey-as-james-bond/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=daniel-craig-says-farewell-to-his-journey-as-james-bond

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:19 PM PT – Saturday, September 25, 2021

Actor Daniel Craig weighed in on his most famous fictional character as he said farewell to James Bond. Craig said he never expected to come out of retirement and return to his roll as the British secret agent for filming “No Time to Die,” which has been set to premiere on October 8.

Even though he expressed sadness his role would have a successor, Craig said the final movie allowed him to complete his 007 journey and made him “massively grateful.”

“I didn’t think that I was going to do another movie after Spectre. I genuinely thought I was just going to pack it in, but I’m so happy that I got the chance to do this one and we tied up lots of loose ends,” he expressed. “We’ve tried to tell one story with all my Bond movies so it’s like they’ve all connected in a way and this has sort of capped it off.”

Daniel Craig was made an honorary commander in the Royal Navy to match the on-screen rank of James Bond. The only 007 actor to actually have served in the Royal Navy was Able Seaman Sean Connery. pic.twitter.com/fbzxPFhiyA — U.S. Naval Institute (@NavalInstitute) September 23, 2021

Running nearly three hours long, the film was estimated to cost $200 million to produce.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

