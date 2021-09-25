https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/25/disturbing-teachers-union-leaders-dems-will-like-the-cover-of-ny-times-covid-focused-kids-section/

We know that teachers’ unions have some serious pull with the CDC, and judging from the cover of the New York Times’ Covid-focused kids’ section, perhaps Randi Weingarten also gets a say in what’s published there as well.

Here’s what was chosen for the cover:

Did a kid really say that?

Meanwhile, flip a few pages and there are a few more diverse opinions:

We couldn’t help but notice that those were kept OFF the cover.

We don’t doubt it.

The Times is always happy to help out with that.

