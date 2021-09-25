https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/25/disturbing-teachers-union-leaders-dems-will-like-the-cover-of-ny-times-covid-focused-kids-section/
We know that teachers’ unions have some serious pull with the CDC, and judging from the cover of the New York Times’ Covid-focused kids’ section, perhaps Randi Weingarten also gets a say in what’s published there as well.
Here’s what was chosen for the cover:
NYT’s kids section isn’t shy about pushing an agenda.
Get ‘em when they’re young, I guess. pic.twitter.com/aXVlcQmxar
— Dave Maclean 🥃 (@GeordieStory) September 25, 2021
Did a kid really say that?
Meanwhile, flip a few pages and there are a few more diverse opinions:
Especially when the messages inside are from kids sharing the utter relief of seeing their friends again and returning to normal. pic.twitter.com/klKbH3VoGq
— Dave Maclean 🥃 (@GeordieStory) September 25, 2021
Some of the responses they overlooked for the front page… pic.twitter.com/TDMMhUacyp
— Dave Maclean 🥃 (@GeordieStory) September 25, 2021
We couldn’t help but notice that those were kept OFF the cover.
disturbing.
— Mary D (@MaryDubitsky) September 25, 2021
I work in a high school. I haven’t heard one kid say anything close to that.
— Whats in a name? (@theaetist) September 25, 2021
We don’t doubt it.
Every kid wants stricter rules, right⁉️
— Rob Lennox (@elpaco313) September 25, 2021
State propaganda from the media elite. https://t.co/5UNMhm4QzL
— 🔥 Czar of Truth, Empire of Reason 🔥 (@Silent_Kindling) September 25, 2021
The Times is always happy to help out with that.