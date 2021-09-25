https://nypost.com/2021/09/25/dog-the-bounty-hunter-joins-search-for-brian-laundrie/

Television personality Duane Lee Chapman, better known as “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” has joined the manhunt for Brian Laundrie, promising to catch the fugitive boyfriend of slain Long Island native Gabby Petito before his 24th birthday on Nov. 18.

The reality TV star was seen banging on the screen door of the North Port, Florida, home where Petito and Laundrie lived with his parents on Saturday.

He later told The Post that he’s already received hundreds of tips on his 833-TELLDOG hotline – many of which point to Laundrie being somewhere along the Appalachian trial, where he was known to camp for months at a time.

“That is the most leads coming in right now that say that,” Dog told The Post.

“[Petito’s] friend Rose [Davis] said she was 100 percent sure and more that because of his past, being there for two months at a time that she said ‘I’m telling you right now that’s where he headed,’” said the 68-year-old bounty hunter, sitting with his new wife Francis Frane, married just weeks ago.

“That’s what he does. He’s a wilderness guy.”

Chapman isn’t convinced that Laundrie is in the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve near his home that is being extensively searched by authorities.

Laundrie, 23, vanished Sept. 14, three days after Petito’s family reported her missing. The couple had been on a cross-country van trip visiting national parks when her family became suspicious after she stopped calling, but sent several incongruous texts.

Her body was found Sept. 19 at a campground in Wyoming’s Bridger Teton National Forest, not far from Grand Teton National Park.

Wednesday, the FBI issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie, based on his suspected use of Petito’s debit card on Aug. 30 and Sept. 1, presumably as he drove back to Florida in Petito’s van. He is the only person of interest in the death of Petito that the FBI has named.

Chapman doesn’t believe that Laundrie killed himself, saying the fugitive doesn’t strike him as a “violent guy” in any of the video footage released of the couple during the investigation, including one police bodycam video in Utah where Petito is seen crying after police responded to a domestic dispute.

Brian Laundrie allegedly went for a hike at the Carlton Reserve, a 25,000-acre nature preserve in Sarasota County, Florida.

Although Petito’s death has been ruled a homicide, Laundrie has not been accused of being responsible. Chapman said he believed if the fugitive was involved, it is likely he would categorize any confrontation as “an accident.”

He’s also accused Laundrie’s parents of having helped him escape, pointing out that Wyoming, where Petito’s body was found, is a capital punishment state. Laundrie could potentially face the death penalty if he was slapped with a murder charge and ultimately convicted.

“That’s their baby … This is not going to jail for 20 years,” he said. “This is execution.”

The goal is to find Laundrie’s “starting point” entrance into the state-stretching nature trail, Chapman said.

“I want anyone with information on Brian Laundrie’s whereabouts to call me at 833-TELLDOG,” he said in the statement. He said he will cooperate with authorities but keep the names of any informants confidential.

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito were reportedly in a toxic relationship amid their van road trip.

The FBI has only identified Brian Laundrie as a person of interest for the disappearance of Gabby Petito.

