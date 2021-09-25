https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/enclosed-list-intel-fools-pushed-hunter-biden-russian-laptop-lie/

This is about remembering and holding those who lie or are wrong accountable. Just because someone has worked in the intelligence community does not automatically confer on that person some sort of divine insight or infallibility. (Yes, I worked at the CIA as an analyst, but I had the good fortune of being a friend of J.P. Mac Isaac.) After more than a year of insisting that the material contained on the Hunter Biden laptop was some scandalous Bolshie plot, the Politico, one of the hacks that populate the mainstream media and blogosphere, came clean and admitted the laptop was Hunter’s and he left it at a Delaware computer repair shop. J.P. Mac Isaac is a truth teller.

The fifty men and women, who wrapped themselves in the shroud of their pitiful intelligence careers, signed a letter insisting the NY Post, which published the story of Hunter’s sordid laptop, was being duped by the Russians.

Here are their names. Remember them for the disgraced partisan clowns they are.

Jim Clapper

Former Director of National Intelligence

Former Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence

Former Director of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency

Former Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency



Mike Hayden



Former Director, Central Intelligence Agency

Former Director, National Security Agency

Former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence

Leon Panetta

Former Director, Central Intelligence Agency

Former Secretary of Defense

John Brennan

Former Director, Central Intelligence Agency

Former White House Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Advisor

Former Director, Terrorism Threat IntegrationCenter

Former Analyst and Operations Officer, Central Intelligence Agency

Thomas Finger

Former Deputy Director of National Intelligence for Analysis

Former Assistant Secretary for Intelligence and Research, Department of State

Former Chair, National Intelligence Council

Rick Ledges

Former Deputy Director, National Security Agency

John McLaughlin

Former Acting Director, Central Intelligence Agency

Former Deputy Director, Central Intelligence Agency

Former Director of Analysis, Central Intelligence Agency

Former Director, Slavic and Eurasian Analysis, Central Intelligence Agency

Michael Morell

Former Acting Director, Central Intelligence Agency

Former Deputy Director, Central Intelligence Agency

Former Director of Analysis, Central Intelligence Agency

Mike Vickers

Former Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence

Former Operations Officer, Central Intelligence Agency

Doug Wise

Former Deputy Director, Defense Intelligence Agency

Former Senior CIA Operations Officer

Nick Rasmussen

Former Director, National Counterterrorism Center

Russ Travers

Former Acting Director, National Counterterrorism Center

Former Deputy Director, National Counterterrorism Center

Former Analyst of the Soviet Union and Russia, Defense Intelligence Agency

Andy Liepman

Former Deputy Director, National Counterterrorism Center

Former Senior Intelligence Officer, Central Intelligence Agency

John Moseman

Former Chief of Staff, Central Intelligence Agency

Former Director of Congressional Affairs, Central Intelligence Agency

Former Minority Staff Director, Senate Select Committee on Intelligence

Larry Pfeiffer

Former Chief of Staff, Central Intelligence Agency

Former Director, White House Situa<on Room

Jeremy Bash

Former Chief of Staff, Central Intelligence Agency

Former Chief of Staff, Department of Defense

Former Chief Counsel, House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence

Rodney Snyder

Former Chief of Staff, Central Intelligence Agency

Former Director of Intelligence Programs, National Security Council

Chief of Station, Central Intelligence Agency

Glenn Gerstell

Former General Counsel, National Security Agency

David B. Buckley

Former Inspector General, Central Intelligence Agency

Former Democratic Staff Director, House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence

Former Counterespionage Case Officer, United States Air Force

Nada Bakos

Former Analyst and Targeting Officer, Central Intelligence Agency

Patty Brandmaier

Former Senior Intelligence Officer, Central Intelligence Agency

Former Deputy Associate Director for Military Affairs, Central Intelligence Agency

Former Deputy Director of Congressional Affairs, Central Intelligence Agency

James B. Bruce

Former Senior Intelligence Officer, Central Intelligence Agency

Former Senior Intelligence Officer, National Intelligence Council, Considerable work related to Russia

David Cariens

Former Intelligence Analyst, Central Intelligence Agency

50+ Years Working in the Intelligence Community

Janice Cariens

Former Operational Support Officer, Central Intelligence Agency

Paul Kolbe

Former Senior Operations Officer, Central Intelligence Agency

Former Chief, Central Eurasia Division, Central Intelligence Agency

Peter Corsell

Former Analyst, Central Intelligence Agency

Brett Davis

Former Senior Intelligence Officer, Central Intelligence Agency

Former Deputy Director of the Special Activities Center for Expeditionary Operations, CIA

Roger Zane George

Former National Intelligence Officer

Steven L. Hall

Former Senior Intelligence Officer, Central Intelligence Agency

Former Chief of Russian Operations, Central Intelligence Agency

Kent Harrington

Former National Intelligence Officer for East Asia, Central Intelligence Agency

Former Director of Public Affairs, Central Intelligence Agency

Former Chief of Station, Central Intelligence Agency

Former Analyst, Central Intelligence Agency

Don Hepburn

Former Senior National Security Executive

Timothy D. Kilbourn

Former Dean, Sherman Kent School of Intelligence Analysis, Central Intelligence Agency

Former PDB Briefer to President George W. Bush, Central Intelligence Agency

Ron Marks

Former Officer, Central Intelligence Agency

Twice former staff of the Republican Majority Leader

Jonna Hiestand Mendez

Technical Operations Officer, Central Intelligence Agency

Emile Nakhleh

Former Director of the Political Islam Strategic Analysis Program, Central Intelligence Agency

Former Senior Intelligence Analyst, Central Intelligence Agency

Gerald A. O’Shea

Senior Operations Officer, Central Intelligence Agency

Served four tours as Chief of Sta<on, Central Intelligence Agency

David Priess

Former Analyst and Manager, Central Intelligence Agency

Former PDB Briefer, Central Intelligence Agency

Pam Purcilly

Former Deputy Director of Analysis, Central Intelligence Agency

Former Director of the Office of Russian and European Analysis, Central Intelligence Agency

Former PDB Briefer to President George W. Bush, Central Intelligence Agency

Marc Polymeropoulos

Former Senior Operations Officer, Central Intelligence Agency

Former Acting Chief of Operations for Europe and Eurasia, Central Intelligence Agency

Chris Savos

Former Senior Intelligence Officer, Central Intelligence Officer

Nick Shapiro

Former Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor to the Director, Central Intelligence Agency

John Sipher

Former Senior Operations Officer, Central Intelligence Agency

Former Deputy Chief of Russian Operations, Central Intelligence Agency

Stephen Slick

Former Senior Director for Intelligence Programs, National Security Council

Former Senior Operations Office, Central Intelligence Agency

Cynthia Strand

Former Deputy Assistant Director for Global Issues, Central Intelligence Agency

Greg Tarbell

Former Deputy Executive Director, Central Intelligence Agency

Former Analyst of the Soviet Union and Russia, Central Intelligence Agency

David Terry

Former Chairman of the National Intelligence Collection Board

Former Chief of the PDB, Central Intelligence Agency

Former PDB Briefer to Vice President Dick Cheney, Central Intelligence Agency

Greg Treverton

Former Chair, National Intelligence Council

John Tullius

Former Senior Intelligence Officer, Central Intelligence Agency

David A. Vanell

Former Senior Operations Officer, Central Intelligence Agency

Winston Wiley

Former Director of Analysis, Central Intelligence Agency

Former Chief, Counterterrorism Center, Central Intelligence Agency

Kristin Wood

Former Senior Intelligence Officer, Central Intelligence Agency

Former PDB Briefer, Central Intelligence Agency

There you have it. The list of so-called intelligence professionals who, instead of pursuing truth, sold their souls for partisan benefit. Each ignored the oath they took to protect and defend the Constitution. But there is a silver lining. We now have a list of persons who are probably responsible for the host of intelligence failures that have unfolded over the last twenty years. Think Iraq and Afghanistan for starters.

