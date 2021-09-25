https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/enclosed-list-intel-fools-pushed-hunter-biden-russian-laptop-lie/
This is about remembering and holding those who lie or are wrong accountable. Just because someone has worked in the intelligence community does not automatically confer on that person some sort of divine insight or infallibility. (Yes, I worked at the CIA as an analyst, but I had the good fortune of being a friend of J.P. Mac Isaac.) After more than a year of insisting that the material contained on the Hunter Biden laptop was some scandalous Bolshie plot, the Politico, one of the hacks that populate the mainstream media and blogosphere, came clean and admitted the laptop was Hunter’s and he left it at a Delaware computer repair shop. J.P. Mac Isaac is a truth teller.
The fifty men and women, who wrapped themselves in the shroud of their pitiful intelligence careers, signed a letter insisting the NY Post, which published the story of Hunter’s sordid laptop, was being duped by the Russians.
Here are their names. Remember them for the disgraced partisan clowns they are.
Jim Clapper
Former Director of National Intelligence
Former Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence
Former Director of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency
Former Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency
Mike Hayden
Former Director, Central Intelligence Agency
Former Director, National Security Agency
Former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence
Leon Panetta
- Former Director, Central Intelligence Agency
Former Secretary of Defense
John Brennan
- Former Director, Central Intelligence Agency
Former White House Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Advisor
Former Director, Terrorism Threat IntegrationCenter
Former Analyst and Operations Officer, Central Intelligence Agency
Thomas Finger
- Former Deputy Director of National Intelligence for Analysis
Former Assistant Secretary for Intelligence and Research, Department of State
Former Chair, National Intelligence Council
Rick Ledges
- Former Deputy Director, National Security Agency
John McLaughlin
- Former Acting Director, Central Intelligence Agency
Former Deputy Director, Central Intelligence Agency
Former Director of Analysis, Central Intelligence Agency
Former Director, Slavic and Eurasian Analysis, Central Intelligence Agency
Michael Morell
- Former Acting Director, Central Intelligence Agency
Former Deputy Director, Central Intelligence Agency
Former Director of Analysis, Central Intelligence Agency
Mike Vickers
- Former Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence
Former Operations Officer, Central Intelligence Agency
Doug Wise
- Former Deputy Director, Defense Intelligence Agency
Former Senior CIA Operations Officer
Nick Rasmussen
- Former Director, National Counterterrorism Center
Russ Travers
- Former Acting Director, National Counterterrorism Center
Former Deputy Director, National Counterterrorism Center
Former Analyst of the Soviet Union and Russia, Defense Intelligence Agency
Andy Liepman
- Former Deputy Director, National Counterterrorism Center
Former Senior Intelligence Officer, Central Intelligence Agency
John Moseman
- Former Chief of Staff, Central Intelligence Agency
Former Director of Congressional Affairs, Central Intelligence Agency
Former Minority Staff Director, Senate Select Committee on Intelligence
Larry Pfeiffer
- Former Chief of Staff, Central Intelligence Agency
Former Director, White House Situa<on Room
Jeremy Bash
- Former Chief of Staff, Central Intelligence Agency
Former Chief of Staff, Department of Defense
Former Chief Counsel, House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence
Rodney Snyder
- Former Chief of Staff, Central Intelligence Agency
Former Director of Intelligence Programs, National Security Council
Chief of Station, Central Intelligence Agency
Glenn Gerstell
- Former General Counsel, National Security Agency
David B. Buckley
- Former Inspector General, Central Intelligence Agency
Former Democratic Staff Director, House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence
Former Counterespionage Case Officer, United States Air Force
Nada Bakos
- Former Analyst and Targeting Officer, Central Intelligence Agency
Patty Brandmaier
- Former Senior Intelligence Officer, Central Intelligence Agency
Former Deputy Associate Director for Military Affairs, Central Intelligence Agency
Former Deputy Director of Congressional Affairs, Central Intelligence Agency
James B. Bruce
- Former Senior Intelligence Officer, Central Intelligence Agency
Former Senior Intelligence Officer, National Intelligence Council, Considerable work related to Russia
David Cariens
- Former Intelligence Analyst, Central Intelligence Agency
50+ Years Working in the Intelligence Community
Janice Cariens
- Former Operational Support Officer, Central Intelligence Agency
Paul Kolbe
- Former Senior Operations Officer, Central Intelligence Agency
Former Chief, Central Eurasia Division, Central Intelligence Agency
Peter Corsell
- Former Analyst, Central Intelligence Agency
Brett Davis
- Former Senior Intelligence Officer, Central Intelligence Agency
Former Deputy Director of the Special Activities Center for Expeditionary Operations, CIA
Roger Zane George
- Former National Intelligence Officer
Steven L. Hall
- Former Senior Intelligence Officer, Central Intelligence Agency
Former Chief of Russian Operations, Central Intelligence Agency
Kent Harrington
- Former National Intelligence Officer for East Asia, Central Intelligence Agency
Former Director of Public Affairs, Central Intelligence Agency
Former Chief of Station, Central Intelligence Agency
Former Analyst, Central Intelligence Agency
Don Hepburn
- Former Senior National Security Executive
Timothy D. Kilbourn
- Former Dean, Sherman Kent School of Intelligence Analysis, Central Intelligence Agency
Former PDB Briefer to President George W. Bush, Central Intelligence Agency
Ron Marks
- Former Officer, Central Intelligence Agency
Twice former staff of the Republican Majority Leader
Jonna Hiestand Mendez
- Technical Operations Officer, Central Intelligence Agency
Emile Nakhleh
Former Director of the Political Islam Strategic Analysis Program, Central Intelligence Agency
Former Senior Intelligence Analyst, Central Intelligence Agency
Gerald A. O’Shea
- Senior Operations Officer, Central Intelligence Agency
Served four tours as Chief of Sta<on, Central Intelligence Agency
David Priess
- Former Analyst and Manager, Central Intelligence Agency
Former PDB Briefer, Central Intelligence Agency
Pam Purcilly
- Former Deputy Director of Analysis, Central Intelligence Agency
Former Director of the Office of Russian and European Analysis, Central Intelligence Agency
Former PDB Briefer to President George W. Bush, Central Intelligence Agency
Marc Polymeropoulos
- Former Senior Operations Officer, Central Intelligence Agency
Former Acting Chief of Operations for Europe and Eurasia, Central Intelligence Agency
Chris Savos
- Former Senior Intelligence Officer, Central Intelligence Officer
Nick Shapiro
- Former Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor to the Director, Central Intelligence Agency
John Sipher
- Former Senior Operations Officer, Central Intelligence Agency
Former Deputy Chief of Russian Operations, Central Intelligence Agency
Stephen Slick
- Former Senior Director for Intelligence Programs, National Security Council
Former Senior Operations Office, Central Intelligence Agency
Cynthia Strand
- Former Deputy Assistant Director for Global Issues, Central Intelligence Agency
Greg Tarbell
- Former Deputy Executive Director, Central Intelligence Agency
Former Analyst of the Soviet Union and Russia, Central Intelligence Agency
David Terry
- Former Chairman of the National Intelligence Collection Board
Former Chief of the PDB, Central Intelligence Agency
Former PDB Briefer to Vice President Dick Cheney, Central Intelligence Agency
Greg Treverton
- Former Chair, National Intelligence Council
John Tullius
- Former Senior Intelligence Officer, Central Intelligence Agency
David A. Vanell
- Former Senior Operations Officer, Central Intelligence Agency
Winston Wiley
- Former Director of Analysis, Central Intelligence Agency
Former Chief, Counterterrorism Center, Central Intelligence Agency
Kristin Wood
- Former Senior Intelligence Officer, Central Intelligence Agency
Former PDB Briefer, Central Intelligence Agency
There you have it. The list of so-called intelligence professionals who, instead of pursuing truth, sold their souls for partisan benefit. Each ignored the oath they took to protect and defend the Constitution. But there is a silver lining. We now have a list of persons who are probably responsible for the host of intelligence failures that have unfolded over the last twenty years. Think Iraq and Afghanistan for starters.