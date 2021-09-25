https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/enclosed-list-intel-fools-pushed-hunter-biden-russian-laptop-lie/

This is about remembering and holding those who lie or are wrong accountable. Just because someone has worked in the intelligence community does not automatically confer on that person some sort of divine insight or infallibility. (Yes, I worked at the CIA as an analyst, but I had the good fortune of being a friend of J.P. Mac Isaac.) After more than a year of insisting that the material contained on the Hunter Biden laptop was some scandalous Bolshie plot, the Politico, one of the hacks that populate the mainstream media and blogosphere, came clean and admitted the laptop was Hunter’s and he left it at a Delaware computer repair shop. J.P. Mac Isaac is a truth teller.

The fifty men and women, who wrapped themselves in the shroud of their pitiful intelligence careers, signed a letter insisting the NY Post, which published the story of Hunter’s sordid laptop, was being duped by the Russians.

Here are their names. Remember them for the disgraced partisan clowns they are.

Jim Clapper

  • Former Director of National Intelligence
    Former Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence
    Former Director of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency
    Former Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency

Mike Hayden

  • Former Director, Central Intelligence Agency
    Former Director, National Security Agency
    Former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence

Leon Panetta

  • Former Director, Central Intelligence Agency
    Former Secretary of Defense

John Brennan

  • Former Director, Central Intelligence Agency
    Former White House Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Advisor
    Former Director, Terrorism Threat IntegrationCenter
    Former Analyst and Operations Officer, Central Intelligence Agency

Thomas Finger

  • Former Deputy Director of National Intelligence for Analysis
    Former Assistant Secretary for Intelligence and Research, Department of State
    Former Chair, National Intelligence Council

Rick Ledges

  • Former Deputy Director, National Security Agency

John McLaughlin

  • Former Acting Director, Central Intelligence Agency
    Former Deputy Director, Central Intelligence Agency
    Former Director of Analysis, Central Intelligence Agency
    Former Director, Slavic and Eurasian Analysis, Central Intelligence Agency

Michael Morell

  • Former Acting Director, Central Intelligence Agency
    Former Deputy Director, Central Intelligence Agency
    Former Director of Analysis, Central Intelligence Agency

Mike Vickers

  • Former Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence
    Former Operations Officer, Central Intelligence Agency

Doug Wise

  • Former Deputy Director, Defense Intelligence Agency
    Former Senior CIA Operations Officer

Nick Rasmussen

  • Former Director, National Counterterrorism Center

Russ Travers

  • Former Acting Director, National Counterterrorism Center
    Former Deputy Director, National Counterterrorism Center
    Former Analyst of the Soviet Union and Russia, Defense Intelligence Agency

Andy Liepman

  • Former Deputy Director, National Counterterrorism Center
    Former Senior Intelligence Officer, Central Intelligence Agency

John Moseman

  • Former Chief of Staff, Central Intelligence Agency
    Former Director of Congressional Affairs, Central Intelligence Agency
    Former Minority Staff Director, Senate Select Committee on Intelligence

Larry Pfeiffer

  • Former Chief of Staff, Central Intelligence Agency
    Former Director, White House Situa<on Room

Jeremy Bash

  • Former Chief of Staff, Central Intelligence Agency
    Former Chief of Staff, Department of Defense
    Former Chief Counsel, House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence

Rodney Snyder

  • Former Chief of Staff, Central Intelligence Agency
    Former Director of Intelligence Programs, National Security Council
    Chief of Station, Central Intelligence Agency

Glenn Gerstell

  • Former General Counsel, National Security Agency

David B. Buckley

  • Former Inspector General, Central Intelligence Agency
    Former Democratic Staff Director, House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence
    Former Counterespionage Case Officer, United States Air Force

Nada Bakos

  • Former Analyst and Targeting Officer, Central Intelligence Agency

Patty Brandmaier

  • Former Senior Intelligence Officer, Central Intelligence Agency
    Former Deputy Associate Director for Military Affairs, Central Intelligence Agency
    Former Deputy Director of Congressional Affairs, Central Intelligence Agency

James B. Bruce

  • Former Senior Intelligence Officer, Central Intelligence Agency
    Former Senior Intelligence Officer, National Intelligence Council, Considerable work related to Russia

David Cariens

  • Former Intelligence Analyst, Central Intelligence Agency
    50+ Years Working in the Intelligence Community

Janice Cariens

  • Former Operational Support Officer, Central Intelligence Agency

Paul Kolbe

  • Former Senior Operations Officer, Central Intelligence Agency
    Former Chief, Central Eurasia Division, Central Intelligence Agency

Peter Corsell

  • Former Analyst, Central Intelligence Agency

Brett Davis

  • Former Senior Intelligence Officer, Central Intelligence Agency
    Former Deputy Director of the Special Activities Center for Expeditionary Operations, CIA

Roger Zane George

  • Former National Intelligence Officer

Steven L. Hall

  • Former Senior Intelligence Officer, Central Intelligence Agency
    Former Chief of Russian Operations, Central Intelligence Agency

Kent Harrington

  • Former National Intelligence Officer for East Asia, Central Intelligence Agency
    Former Director of Public Affairs, Central Intelligence Agency
    Former Chief of Station, Central Intelligence Agency
    Former Analyst, Central Intelligence Agency

Don Hepburn

  • Former Senior National Security Executive

Timothy D. Kilbourn

  • Former Dean, Sherman Kent School of Intelligence Analysis, Central Intelligence Agency
    Former PDB Briefer to President George W. Bush, Central Intelligence Agency

Ron Marks

  • Former Officer, Central Intelligence Agency
    Twice former staff of the Republican Majority Leader

Jonna Hiestand Mendez

  • Technical Operations Officer, Central Intelligence Agency

Emile Nakhleh

Former Director of the Political Islam Strategic Analysis Program, Central Intelligence Agency
Former Senior Intelligence Analyst, Central Intelligence Agency

Gerald A. O’Shea

  • Senior Operations Officer, Central Intelligence Agency
    Served four tours as Chief of Sta<on, Central Intelligence Agency

David Priess

  • Former Analyst and Manager, Central Intelligence Agency
    Former PDB Briefer, Central Intelligence Agency

Pam Purcilly

  • Former Deputy Director of Analysis, Central Intelligence Agency
    Former Director of the Office of Russian and European Analysis, Central Intelligence Agency
    Former PDB Briefer to President George W. Bush, Central Intelligence Agency

Marc Polymeropoulos

  • Former Senior Operations Officer, Central Intelligence Agency
    Former Acting Chief of Operations for Europe and Eurasia, Central Intelligence Agency

Chris Savos

  • Former Senior Intelligence Officer, Central Intelligence Officer

Nick Shapiro

  • Former Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor to the Director, Central Intelligence Agency

John Sipher

  • Former Senior Operations Officer, Central Intelligence Agency
    Former Deputy Chief of Russian Operations, Central Intelligence Agency

Stephen Slick

  • Former Senior Director for Intelligence Programs, National Security Council
    Former Senior Operations Office, Central Intelligence Agency

Cynthia Strand

  • Former Deputy Assistant Director for Global Issues, Central Intelligence Agency

Greg Tarbell

  • Former Deputy Executive Director, Central Intelligence Agency
    Former Analyst of the Soviet Union and Russia, Central Intelligence Agency

David Terry

  • Former Chairman of the National Intelligence Collection Board
    Former Chief of the PDB, Central Intelligence Agency
    Former PDB Briefer to Vice President Dick Cheney, Central Intelligence Agency

Greg Treverton

  • Former Chair, National Intelligence Council

John Tullius

  • Former Senior Intelligence Officer, Central Intelligence Agency

David A. Vanell

  • Former Senior Operations Officer, Central Intelligence Agency

Winston Wiley

  • Former Director of Analysis, Central Intelligence Agency
    Former Chief, Counterterrorism Center, Central Intelligence Agency

Kristin Wood

  • Former Senior Intelligence Officer, Central Intelligence Agency
    Former PDB Briefer, Central Intelligence Agency

There you have it. The list of so-called intelligence professionals who, instead of pursuing truth, sold their souls for partisan benefit. Each ignored the oath they took to protect and defend the Constitution. But there is a silver lining. We now have a list of persons who are probably responsible for the host of intelligence failures that have unfolded over the last twenty years. Think Iraq and Afghanistan for starters.

