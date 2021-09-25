https://americanconservativemovement.com/2021/09/25/every-tragedy-caused-by-government-is-done-with-the-best-of-intentions/

A prediction: When it becomes incontrovertible that forced vaccinations and lockdowns have done more harm than good, all the people in power who have caused this harm will excuse their totalitarian madness by claiming they “had the best of intentions.”

Oh, we had the people’s best interests at heart, really. We were only trying to save lives. Nobody could have predicted all this harm.

Followed, in short order, by a final self-indulgent We’re the real victims here for caring too much.”

It will be the latest painful example in a long line of human tragedies that arose only because the ruling elite controlling the levers of government responded to a perceived problem in the world by exploiting it for their own enrichment, re-engineering it to become more toxic and painful for ordinary people than it otherwise would have been, and then applauding their own efforts as “heroic” and “wise” examples of good governance, contrary to all evidence suggesting otherwise.

President Johnson’s “war on poverty” caused more poverty, deepened the dependence upon government welfare of those most economically vulnerable, and initiated a collapse in marriage rates and two-parent families that continues to this day.

President Nixon’s “war on drugs” subsidized the monopoly power of drug cartels south of the border, helped create a schizophrenic national security policy that at times aligned American strategic objectives with those of the same global drug czars designated enemies, and produced a U.S. incarceration rate that still leads the world.

President Bush’s “war on terror” in response to the worst attack on U.S. soil since Pearl Harbor not only led to two of the longest wars in U.S. history without producing clear-cut long-term victories but also initiated a mass surveillance state that is now used against Americans by the FBI, NSA, and U.S. military to target constitutionally protected political beliefs.

President Obama’s insistence that “health care is a right” that required the government to take over an entire industry (and close to one fifth of the economy) has only exacerbated the costs of medical treatment, increased the cost of insurance, wrecked the financial viability of rural hospitals, politicized the work of medical professionals, and destroyed the doctor-patient relationship by inserting the government’s eyes and ears into every treatment room.

And in every one of these examples, the ruling elite who convinced ordinary Americans to go along with their plans “had the best of intentions.” Sure, the powers of government agencies increased. Sure, people were left with less control over their own lives. Sure, a tremendous amount of predictable, as well as unexpected, harm fell on the very Americans those plans were ostensibly created to protect. But “nobody could have known,” right? The “experts were unanimous” in their conclusions. The government was “just trying to save lives.” Anybody who questions the government’s “good intentions” is an “extremist.”

You’ll notice that each and every time the ruling class executes this strategy, a number of themes reappear:

(1) The government gives itself unprecedented powers in order to combat a terrifying emergency that must be stopped.

(2) The emergency never actually goes away, and in fact, the greater the level of institutional failure, the more necessary it becomes for the government not only to maintain its newfound powers, but also to regularly enhance those powers in its endless efforts to be successful.

(3) Anybody who attempts to warn that the government’s ill conceived and impetuous actions will only lead to more varied and severe harms is immediately demonized as imbecilic, uncaring, or selfish.

Who could be against wars on poverty, abusive drug use, or terror? Who could possibly argue against health care or against doing anything required “even if it saves only one life”? It’s an emergency! If intergenerational poverty and government dependence is rising, it must be because we have not yet spent enough money on the problem.

If drugs and violence continue spilling over the border, there must be another law or dedicated police force or stimulus check that will fix America’s cultural and spiritual malaise. If we haven’t won the war on terror, it’s because we will always find someone new to call a “terrorist,” even if that person wears a red MAGA cap.

There always has to be some kind of crisis, right? Government only exists to “solve crises,” so if one does not arise naturally, it is imperative that those with power find something — anything — to justify why they have more power than you.

Now what about our current crisis? Are we in a better or worse position since it began? Did it make sense to hobble the global economy, permanently destroy hundreds of thousands of small businesses that will never return, and light the fuse to a debt bomb that will make it much more painful for all people to support themselves into old age?

Well, if you’re Walmart or Amazon, small-time competition is gone, and profits are through the roof. If you’re a member of the governing ruling class, then financial power has been concentrated into a smaller oligarchy than before, and potential future dissent has been starved or eliminated. If you have been excitedly preparing for a New World Order where people are dependent on government welfare and possess few private resources of their own, then the “Great Reset” has been glorious.

If you are an ordinary citizen, however, you have never been poorer, your life savings have never been more threatened by central banks’ efforts to collapse the value of their currencies, and future economic growth has never been more uncertain, as national governments dictatorially rule at whim as to which industries or sectors of the economy are allowed to flourish.

Did it make sense to enact dystopian lockdowns on society, deny the healthy benefits of human fellowship, threaten religious gatherings with criminal sanctions and fines, and prevent friends and families from sharing each other’s company? It certainly allowed governments to control the flow of information, spot nonconformists and free thinkers, and keep “the herd” in check.

It certainly expanded and cemented the reach of technological monopolies into every home and ushered in a new era of mass censorship and organized propaganda on a scale never before seen. For ordinary people, however, epidemics of loneliness, addiction, undiagnosed and untreated cancers, and obesity from lack of movement will continue to take lives when they would otherwise have not.

Does it make sense to begin mandating faux vaccines to our healthy youth when the risk of side-effects often outweighs any potential benefits? Does it make sense for pregnant women to be injected with a serum before the potential hazards to their babies are known? Does it make sense to force people who have already recovered from the virus and who now have robust immunity to undergo experimental treatment, nonetheless?

Well, it makes sense if the goals are to increase pharmaceutical industry profits, increase political donations from those companies to the same politicians supporting “vaccine” mandates, train people to accept the use of digital passports so that governments may more easily track their movements, and prevent the formation of any “control group” of unvaccinated against whom the “vaccinated” can be compared over time to determine any resulting long-term harms. For ordinary citizens, the government’s goals amount to an unprecedented loss of personal freedom.

Still, governments (1) saw an emergency that (2) had to be stopped at any cost, and (3) anybody who questions their new powers is being imbecilic, uncaring, and selfish.

May we all always remember the extraordinary teacher, Angelo Codevilla.

Image: TheDigitalArtist via Pixabay, Pixabay License.

Too Few Are Telling the Truth

Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.

I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.

The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.

We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), and Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCO). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.

Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would break away. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken away from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.

Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.

Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:

MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).

Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

