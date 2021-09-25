https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/25/fact-check-president-biden-says-only-4-million-were-vaccinated-when-he-took-office-and-we-had-no-plan/

If you spend any time on Twitter, you know that the people who used to refer to “45” or “tRump” are now referring to the previous president as “TFG” — the former guy. And we’re still hearing a lot about the former guy from the present guy, who spoke to the press Friday about how the coronavirus is a pandemic of the unvaccinated.

One reporter brought up a couple of Biden’s spectacular failures, and while he said his economic plan is “overwhelmingly” popular with the American people, he also noted that he inherited no vaccination plan from the former guy. He has a lot on his plate but he’s not complaining — although it certainly sounds like he’s complaining. Those who thought Donald Trump didn’t take criticism well should take a close look at Biden.

Biden responds to his administration’s recent crises: “Take a look at what I inherited when I came into office, the state of affairs and where we were. We had 4 million people vaccinated, we had no plan — I could go down the list…I’m not complaining, it’s just the reality.” pic.twitter.com/xPT6TfOn4J — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 24, 2021

20 million people were vaccinated, but I am sure it was an honest mistake to understate by a multiple of 5. — HauntedBookshop (@HauntedBookshop) September 24, 2021

So he inherited a vaccine, a program that had already reached a million vaccinations a day and yet he feels the need to BS on what he “inherited”. Pandemics are hard but he certainly brought no special competence in handling it. Face it, Joe, you’ve got nothing. — Paul Dillon (@PauDill) September 25, 2021

We had over 20 million people vaccinated, including Biden, by January 20. We had reached a rate of 1 million inoculations a day by that point. They were handed a plan by the Trump admin, and followed it. Other than that, everything in this clip is accurate. #headdesk https://t.co/3CAoXboULv — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) September 24, 2021

A. The vax was widely available.

B. You claimed during the campaign that you *had* a plan to shut down the virus. — Mr. Faversham (@MrFaversham) September 24, 2021

Facui already said there was a plan and that Biden is lying about this. We were doing 1 million shots per day by the time Biden took office…. — Nick (@Nickster0188) September 24, 2021

Did CBS call him on his blatant lies? There were 20 million vaccinated the day he took office, not 4 million. They were vaccinated a million a day, today it’s only 750,000. By every measure, things were better before he took office. He’s not complaining, it’s just lies. — Charles (@charleswayne13) September 24, 2021

This is an absolute lie, but unsurprising at this point. He inherited 2 viable vaccines from the Trump admin, 19m ppl already vaxxed by time he took office incl 1.5m on Inauguration Day. The same way he inherited a secure border then blew it up day one & now blames Trump🙄 — Tex Stark (@mwaresh1) September 25, 2021

He inherited the vaccines and there were far more people who’d gotten the jab than 4 million when he was installed on January 20th. He also inherited an economy that was reopening after nearly a year along with a secure border. He’s the one who f-cked it all up. — AdamInHTownTX (Sixteen Cents Richer) (@AdamInHTownTX) September 24, 2021

All the numbers do not bear out your inheritance claims. At this point I would say thank goodness the “vaccine” was created under project “warp speed” was completed before you took office. I can only imagine how that would have been handled. — Tchannin (TC) Dumas (@SHOPwithTC) September 24, 2021

CBS, are you going to fact check him on that 4 million figure? — Dave Kleikamp (@ShaggyKC) September 24, 2021

“Not complaining”😅🤣😂 — Proud Texas Girl (@proudtexasgirl) September 24, 2021

“I’m not complaining…”

**Proceeds to continue complaining** — JS (@jonsinghlaw) September 24, 2021

Finally the truth comes out. They never had a plan for anything. — BuckyNewsome (@BuckyNewsome) September 24, 2021

I seem to remember some election promises. — Tim (@Tim_AZ_) September 24, 2021

He promised to shut down the virus, for one.

At least the border is in good shape. — Sir George (@SirGeorgeVI) September 24, 2021

Uh…you inherited a secure border and you screwed that up — Dan (@d2stix) September 24, 2021

Joe please go take a nap. This guy 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ — Jha’nee (@theonenonlyjha) September 24, 2021

A pack of verifiable lies.

But he expects the media and the public to swallow it. — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) September 24, 2021

I don’t think the definition of a leader has that person constantly blaming others for their *lack of” performance or ability to move forward in a productive and effective manner but here we are. — Lisa98354 (@Lisa98354) September 24, 2021

You inherited Operation Warp Speed, you literally had to do nothing! This guy is an absolute disgrace. Every current crisis is on BIDEN. Humanitarian crisis, high inflation, shortages, high gas price, Afghanistan mess, unemployment Hate Trump all you want, Biden is in chaos! — Gees Right (@geesright1) September 24, 2021

Guy has been at this 50 years and he always points fingers — Steve Dallas (@hodgepodge80s) September 24, 2021

He’s not complaining, it’s just that he inherited no plan from the former guy.

