Virginia mom confronts Fairfax school board over graphic pedophilia for kids

Stacy Langton, speaks at the September 23, 2021 Fairfax County Public School Board Meeting. She is a parent concerned with the content of books found in the school library. She is interrupted by Board Chair, Stella Pekarsky.

The clip shows mother-of-six Stacy Langton. Sure enough, Langton was able to check out the two books she had seen other parents protest — “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison and “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe — at the Fairfax High School library.”

Both of these books include pedophilia,” Langton told the board. “Sex between men and boys … One book describes a fourth-grade boy performing oral sex on an adult male. The other book has detailed illustrations of a man having sex with a boy.”

Fairfax County Public Schools told Fox News on Friday that both of the books Langton protested at the meeting “will be suspended with immediate effect.”

“FCPS is in the process of convening two committees made up of staff, students and parents led by our Library Services Coordinator to assess the suitability of both texts for inclusion in our high school libraries,” the district said in a statement. “The recommendation of the committees will be put forward to the Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services who will make a final decision as to whether FCPS continues to provide access to these books in our high school libraries.”

The school system has a shared library system, meaning middle school students also had access to the books.

