Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that Americans will soon face a “dark winter” unless the vast majority of them take the COVID injection.

“You know, if we don’t get people vaccinated who need to be vaccinated, and we get that conflating with an influenza season, we could have a dark, bad winter,” Fauci said during a Thursday interview on “The Takeout” podcast with Major Garrett. ( Relevant remarks begin at 15:30 )

“We could also avoid a dark, bad winter if we get people vaccinated to a very high degree over the next several weeks to a month or two,” he added.

Remember, Joe Biden said America was heading for a “dark winter” almost a year ago when nobody in the U.S. was vaccinated.

But according to Fauci, we’re still heading for a “dark winter” despite the fact 183 million Americans received the COVID injection.

COVID cases are exponentially higher now compared to this time last year, when not nearly as many Americans received the jab, suggesting the injection is not effective at preventing COVID infection.Fauci recently stumbled on CNN when trying to answer why people should still take the shot when natural immunity was found to provide 27 times more protection than the […]