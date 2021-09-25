https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/female-soldier-assaulted-three-afghan-nationals-parking-lot-fort-bliss/

A female soldier was assaulted in the parking lot at Fort Bliss by three Afghan nationals.

The FBI is reportedly investigating.

The woman was on her way to work when she was assaulted in the parking lot by the Afghan men at a camp where thousands of Afghans are located.

KVIA reported:

The FBI is investigating the assault of a female Fort Bliss soldier by several male Afghan refugees at the Army’s Doña Ana Complex camp where thousands are currently being housed, officials told ABC-7 on Friday. “We can confirm a female service member supporting Operation Allies Welcome reported being assaulted on Sept. 19 by a small group of male evacuees at the Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico,” said Lt. Col. Allie Payne, director of Public Affairs for Fort Bliss and the 1st Armored Division… …Special Agent Jeanette Harper of the FBI’s El Paso division confirmed that “we received the referral from Fort Bliss and our office is investigating the allegation.” She didn’t elaborate. But sources with knowledge of the case told ABC-7 that the soldier was attacked around midnight last Sunday by at least three Afghan men near her car after she arrived at the complex for duty. The assault wasn’t sexual in the nature, the sources said, adding that the woman soldier’s injuries didn’t require hospitalization and she was physically doing fine as of now.

