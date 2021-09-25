https://www.corbettreport.com/fighting-vaccine-mandates-solutionswatch-video/

While the UK is supposedly dropping their vaccine passport idea (for now), things are looking bleak in country after country as people all around the world are facing the threat of vaccine mandates. Today on #SolutionsWatch James explores the array of solutions that are on the table to thwart this threat.

