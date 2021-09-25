https://www.toddstarnes.com/transcripts/fox-is-not-who-they-claim-to-be-says-trumps-spokesperson/

The following is a transcript of Todd’s interview with Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington on The Todd Starnes Radio Show. Click here to listen to the podcast interview.

TODD: [00:50:54] All right. On the PATRIOT MOBILE NEWSMAKER LINE is Liz Harington. Liz, another big story we’re following, which is sort of shocking coming out of the reporting from Politico that Fox News has banned Rudy Giuliani. What do you know about this?

HARRINGTON: [00:51:09] You know, this is another thing. You read the Drudge Report headline. We’ve seen it since election night from Fox News. Fox is not who they claim they are. They’re not you know, they put up the same playing the same fake role that we see in Washington, the theater of the right versus left, Republican versus Democrat. They don’t actually believe in anything and they’re not actually pursuing the truth.

I mean, what an insult to cancel America’s mayor, Rudy Giuliani and not have him on for the 20th anniversary of September 11.

I mean, that is disgusting. And what we’ve seen it I mean, this is why so many people will never watch Fox News again because they know they were being lied to and they were taken for fools and they’ve had it. And they just want the truth. I mean, that’s why this audit came out today. That’s why this issue is not going away, because the elites, the so-called elites, the establishment, the corporate media, they’re we’re done with them. We’re tired of it. We want you to report the truth and stop lying to us.

And this is just another example of their bias and their true colors coming out when they would do that to someone like Rudy Giuliani, who says New York City. And, you know, we I mean, in the state of the country right now, when you look at what happened in Afghanistan and we’re worse off than we were 20 years ago, when it comes to the terrorist threat from overseas, and they insult the man who, you know, did so much for that city, we need to hear from him at this point in time when you look at what’s happening in our country, but they don’t care. And I think it’s a real shame. But the people get it.

