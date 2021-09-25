https://www.theblaze.com/news/border-patrol-agents-respond-biden-threat

Border Patrol agents fiercely responded to President Joe Biden’s threat to publish Border Patrol agents who he accused of having “strapped” migrants in Del Rio, Texas.

What did Biden say?

Speaking about the controversy involving mounted Border Patrol agents and Haitian migrants, Biden on Friday regurgitated the debunked narrative that immigration agents had abused the migrants — and promised “consequences.”

“It was horrible [what] you saw. To see people treated like they did [sic]. Horses nearly running people over and people being strapped,” Biden said at the White House.

“It’s outrageous. I promise you those people will pay. They will be investigated. There will be consequences,” he declared.

The photographer who snapped the now-infamous images of mounted Border Patrol agents said this week that he did not witness any abuse of migrants contrary to what Democrats and the media have claimed. An Associated Press journalist who captured the incident on video released that footage on Friday, confirming Border Patrol agents did not abuse migrants.

How did Border Patrol agents respond?

Border Patrol agents were left “stunned and angered” by Biden’s remarks, according to Fox News.

One Border Patrol agent, in fact, told Fox News that Biden “just started a war with Border Patrol.”

“I see the administration wants to fry our agents,” that agent said.

Another Border Patrol agent told Fox News that Biden’s threat to make agents “pay” will motivate Border Patrol agents to quit their jobs.

“Would you go to work and do your best knowing that if you do your boss is going to ‘make you pay?’ I’m dumbfounded and don’t know what to say,” the agent said. “Is the president threatening to throw us in prison?”

National Border Patrol Council president Brandon Judd called Biden’s comments “completely and totally outrageous” and accused Biden of “playing politics with Border Patrol agents’ lives.”

“Nobody was struck by a rein, not one person was struck by a rein, not one person was run over by those horses. They used the tactics they were trained to use, to do the job [Biden] sent them out to do — these are executive branch employees,” Judd told Fox News. “He sent them out there to do the job, and now he’s criticizing them because his base wants them to.”

Judd made headlines earlier this week after saying he would arrest Biden “for aiding and abetting” if Biden were not president, citing the ongoing border crisis.

