https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/g-w-bush-appointed-judge-says-individual-took-selfie-capital-jan-6-locked/

The Daily Caller reported on the insanity going on in DC:

Federal judge Reggie Walton ripped a Capitol riot defendant’s actions as “outrageous” during a Friday hearing in which the man pleaded guilty to parading or protesting in the Capitol.

“You’ve disgraced this country in the eyes of the world and my inclination would be to lock you up, but since the government isn’t asking me to do that … I won’t,” Walton, who sits on the U.S. District Court for Washington, D.C., told Anthony Mariotto. Prosecutors dismissed four other charges against Mariotto in exchange for his guilty plea, Politico reported.

Defendants may receive up to six months in prison for the parading or protesting charge.