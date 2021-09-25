https://www.theblaze.com/news/gabby-petito-update-laundrie-search

The search continues for Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito. Law enforcement resumed their manhunt for Laundrie on Saturday at the Carlton Reserve natural preserve in southwestern Florida, marking the eighth straight day police searched for the person of interest in the disappearance and death of Petito.

Laundrie left home without wallet and cell phone

Brian Laundrie reportedly left his parent’s home in North Port without his wallet or cell phone. Laundrie left the house on Sept. 14, and was said to be taking a hike at the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve. Laundrie’s parents have said they haven’t seen or heard from him since. Laundrie was reported missing by his family on Sept. 17.

Laundrie’s parents were worried that their 23-year-old son would harm himself, a source told CNN.

North Port Police public information officer Josh Taylor declined to comment on the report, saying, “I cannot give any statement to a timeline at this time. That investigation is being conducted by the FBI.”

Arrest warrant issued

The U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Laundrie, according to the FBI’s Denver field office. The arrest warrant is not for the death of Petito, but for bank fraud charges. Laundrie allegedly used a debit card and PIN number for accounts that did not belong to him, according to the indictment. He allegedly ran up charges totaling over $1,000 between the dates of Aug. 30 and Sept. 1. A grand jury indicted him for his “use of unauthorized devices.”

“It is my understanding that the arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie is related to activities occurring after the death of Gabby Petito and not related to her actual demise,” Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino said in a statement. “The FBI is focusing on locating Brian and when that occurs the specifics of the charges covered under the indictment will be addressed in the proper forum.”

FBI special agent in charge Michael Schneider stated, “While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito’s homicide. We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr. Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI.”

This federal warrant will allow law enforcement to arrest Laundrie across the nation.

Bounty placed on Laundrie, Dog the Bounty Hunter involved

An attorney in North Port placed a $20,000 bounty on information regarding Laundrie’s whereabouts.

“We have an office in North Port, and our employees work and live there,” Tatiana Boohoff told Fox News. “We serve clients there — and we want to do what we can to help find answers and get justice.”

“I think a missing child is every parent’s worst nightmare,” Boohoff said. “Our hearts go out to her family and to the community, and we hope that together we can get some answers and get justice for Gabby.”

Reality TV star Dog the Bounty Hunter is joining the search for Laundrie.

“Dog and Francie have experienced extreme loss themselves,” his team said in a statement. “Their hearts go out to Gabby’s family for what they’re going through and want to help bring justice for her death.”

On Saturday afternoon, Duane “Dog” Chapman arrived at Laundrie’s parents’ home and knocked on the door, but didn’t get a response.

A memorial, vigil, and funeral for Gabby Petito



At a memorial in North Port, people mourned Petito’s death by leaving flowers, stuffed animals, and heartwarming messages.

On Saturday night at the memorial, people will light candles and release butterflies to honor the beloved van-life girl.

“Join us for a memorial butterfly release and candle lighting in remembrance of Gabby Petito,” reads an invitation by Lisa Correll for the event called “Butterfly Wings to Heaven for Gabby,” the Daily Sun reported.

Residents of Blue Point, Long Island — Gabby Petito’s hometown in New York — held a memorial on Friday night. In the “Light the Night For Gabby Petito” tribute, people lit candles to pay their respect to the slain 22-year-old.







Driveway vigil held for Gabby Petitio, funeral details released



Funeral services for Gabby Petito — which will be open to the public — will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Moloney Funeral Home in Holbrook, Long Island, in New York, according to her father, Joseph Petito.

“In lieu of flowers for the service, please send donations for the Future Gabby Petito Foundation through the Johnny Mac Foundation,” the father wrote.

ABC News presented a timeline of events in the disappearance and death of Petito.

