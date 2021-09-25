https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/germanys-merkel-calls-germans-keep-germany-stable/

Germany’s Angela Merkel is stepping down but not without pushing for more of the same. The Daily Mail reports:

Angela Merkel has made a last-ditch effort to boost support for her would-be successor’s beleaguered campaign, urging voters to ‘keep Germany stable’ by choosing Armin Laschet.

The chancellor spoke in Laschet’s hometown of Aachen on Saturday, just 24 hours before the polls will open in an election deemed too close to call.

TRENDING: REASONS TO DECERTIFY AZ – THE LIST: 70,000 Duplicated, Fraudulent, Illegal or Ghost Ballots (7 Times Biden’s Margin of Victory), Devices Missing, Data Deleted, Criminal Acts Referred to Authorities

Laschet, 60, has been trailing his Social Democrat challenger Olaf Scholz in the race for the chancellery, although final polls put the gap between them within the margin of error, making the vote one of the most unpredictable in recent years.

Merkel had planned to keep a low profile in the election battle as she prepares to bow out of politics after 16 years in power. But she has found herself dragged into the frantic campaign schedule of the unpopular chairman of her party, Laschet.

In the last week of the campaign, Merkel took Laschet to her constituency by the Baltic coast and on Friday headlined the closing rally gathering the conservatives’ bigwigs in Munich.