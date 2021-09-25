https://www.dailywire.com/news/get-justice-for-gabby-florida-attorney-puts-20k-bounty-on-brian-laundrie

A prominent Florida attorney has placed a $20,000 bounty on information regarding the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the death of Laundrie’s fiancée Gabby Petito.

Tatiana Boohoff, a mother of two, posted the reward on her law firm’s website on Thursday, directing people to contact the FBI with any information that may lead to Laundrie’s discovery. Boohoff runs four law offices across Florida and one more in the state of Washington.

“We have an office in North Port, and our employees work and live there,” Boohoff told Fox News, referencing the city where the Laundrie family resides. “We serve clients there – and we want to do what we can to help find answers and get justice.”

“I think a missing child is every parent’s worst nightmare,” Boohoff said. “Our hearts go out to her family and to the community, and we hope that together we can get some answers and get justice for Gabby.”

Anyone seeking to claim the reward must provide a tip to law enforcement that leads to Laundrie. The agency must then verify that the tipster led law enforcement to the missing 23-year-old. According to Boohoff’s website:

A reward will be paid once the investigating law enforcement agency supplies Boohoff Law written verification that a tip helped lead to locating Brian Laundrie. The authorized reward will remain open for two months starting from the receipt of the tip by the investigating law enforcement. Only one reward is offered. This reward is offered to the first person to supply information leading directly to the exact whereabouts of missing person Brian Laundrie. This reward cannot be split.

Petito was reportedly last seen alive on August 27 in a restaurant in Wyoming. A couple claimed to have seen Laundrie and Petito get kicked out of the restaurant in Jackson Hole. As The Daily Wire reported:

Nina Celie Angelo and boyfriend Matthew England said they saw an “agitated” Laundrie arguing with a waitress at Tex-Mex restaurant Merry Piglets between 1 and 2 p.m. Petito and Laundrie were eventually “kicked out of the restaurant,” Angelo said via social media. Merry Piglets confirmed on Instagram that the pair were indeed at the spot on August 27. “Yes, we can confirm Gabby and Brian were in Merry Piglets…We have already notified the FBI and they are aware. We are letting them do their jobs and we are respecting Gabby’s family and have nothing further to comment,” the restaurant said.

Law enforcement discovered Petito’s body near an undeveloped campsite in Grand Teton National Park on September 19. A Wyoming coroner positively identified Petito and ruled her death a homicide on Tuesday.

Laundrie appeared at his parents’ house in Florida on September 1 without Petito. Laundrie’s parents last reported seeing their son on September 14 before FBI agents raided their house, taking boxes of evidence away, as well as a vehicle.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

