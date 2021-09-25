https://trendingpolitics.com/sickening-gofundme-nukes-fundraiser-for-asu-students-who-were-viciously-attacked-for-simply-being-white/?utm_source=jdr
In Joe Biden’s America, blatant racism towards white people is not only accepted, it’s celebrated.
Earlier this week, a video went viral on Twitter after a pair of white students (who were minding their own business), were harassed and slandered by a pack of psychotic liberal students on campus at ASU.
Their crime? Being white and supporting the police. That’s it.
In response, the popular Twitter page “Libs of TikTok” started a GoFundMe in support of the students and the ultra-liberal company took the fundraiser down…showing that they will NOT support any white student who is being harassed by students of color:
BREAKING: GoFundMe has removed my campaign to raise funds for the two hero students at ASU who were viciously attacked for being white pic.twitter.com/t65hyfY8XD
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) September 24, 2021
In case you missed the original video, here it is again:
🚨 This insanity is happening on college campuses pic.twitter.com/BrVxICZYqP
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) September 24, 2021
In conclusion, never give another CENT of your hard-earned money to GoFundMe. If there is a fundraiser or a cause that you’d like to support, figure out a way to give the money to the families directly or find another way.
It’s time to stop supporting the companies that hate Conservatives and want us expelled from society.