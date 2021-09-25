http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/hnbv5MAdwUg/

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL) said the Iron Dome also saves the lives of Palestinians because if Israel didn’t have the Iron Dome, it would take a “far greater, more aggressive stance against the Palestinians that are firing the rockets.”

Gimenez said, “Look, the Iron Dome is purely a defensive weapon. It saves Israeli lives. It saves Palestinian lives. So, what are they trying to do? They’re trying to kill people? I mean, are they out of their minds? And so, this is just their extreme politics again, and I’m happy that the vast majority of Congress rejected them. But you know what? It should have never been taken out of the continuing resolution to begin with. It was because of the Squad and all that that the Democrat Party bows to them and takes out the Iron Dome, again, something that saves countless lives. And by the way, if Israel didn’t have the Iron Dome, then they would have to take [a] far greater, more aggressive stance against the Palestinians that are firing the rockets. And so, therefore, the Iron Dome saves lives on both sides of the conflict.”

